This story was reported by Jesse Coburn, Joie Tyrrell, Catherine Carrera, Carol Polsky and Craig Schneider. It was written by Carrera.

Yellow school buses and students with backpacks — and masks — traversed across Long Island neighborhoods, making their way to school on Tuesday, the first day back for most kids since the pandemic caused schools to shut down six months ago.

While there were some familiar sights, like children hopping off school buses and welcome-back decorations, this school year will be unlike any before.

Some districts converted gymnasiums into classrooms to allow for social distancing, kids will each lunch at their desks, staff and students will wear masks, and some people will get their temperatures scanned before entering school buildings — all in an effort to reduce the risk of the coronavirus.

A total of 61 districts opened their doors Tuesday after about a dozen reopened last week. The remaining districts on Long Island were set to open throughout the week into next Monday. Not all students will be in the classrooms, however, as thousands of families have opted to keep their kids at home for remote learning.

Seven districts reported new positive coronavirus cases of staff and students during the past week, though Bellmore-Merrick, Islip, Smithtown and Sewanhaka each said they still planned to begin instruction on their planned reopening days. The Southold district said it would push back the start of in-person classes to Sept. 18. Carle Place also said it would delay in-person instruction after four students tested positive. Meanwhile, positive cases of two siblings at a Riverhead elementary school where classes had resumed last week caused teachers and students to go into quarantine for 14 days.

At Stimson Middle School in the South Huntington district on Tuesday morning, crossing guards were in position and multicolored balloons were posted outside the front door as students returned for the first time since mid-March.

“Welcome Back Students! We Really Missed You!” read an electronic sign out front as school buses rolled up and parents dropped their children off in vehicles. Some seventh- and eighth-graders — wearing masks — rode up on bicycles and locked them at the front of the building.

South Huntington is providing hybrid instruction on an “A” and “B” day schedule, according to the district’s website. The sign out front welcomed those in Group A on Tuesday.

Parent Hulda Mazariegos of Huntington Station was walking with her 9-year-old daughter Jasmine Alas, who is going into the fifth grade at Birchwood Intermediate in the South Huntington district.

“I’m just glad they are going back because they get to have in-class instruction compared to being at home, where it is just so difficult,” Mazariegos said.

Jasmine said she couldn’t wait to get back in the classroom. “I’m so happy because I get so bored at home,” she said.

Parent Lisa Bass of Huntington walked with her 11-year-old son, who is in the seventh grade, to Stimson Middle School on Oakwood Road.

“I’m a little nervous, but I think they took the best precautions, and I hope for the best,” Bass said, adding her son was looking forward to seeing his friends and teachers again.

Kylie LoPiccolo was excited about seeing her friends again as she took off to her first day of school Tuesday at Hauppauge High School, her mother said.

Laura LoPiccolo said her daughter was starting her senior year. Kylie will be attending school five days a week, and it’s her first year being able to drive to school.

“She’s excited to get back, and a little anxious about wearing a mask all day,” said Laura LoPiccolo, 49, of Hauppauge.

Kylie left the house extra early, wanting to make sure she got a parking spot, and was concerned about the line to get her temperature taken to get into school, her mother said.

“She texted me that everything went smoothly,” Laura LoPiccolo said.

Neither mother nor daughter are especially concerned about Kylie getting infected with the virus at school.

“We feel comfortable about the school,” Laura LoPiccolo said. “They’ve been very open to questions, very prepared for today.”

Jennifer Tidridge, 40, of East Islip, said both her children were eager to jump back into the school environment.

Kamryn, 9, is starting fourth grade at John F. Kennedy Elementary School, and Jackson, 6, is starting first grade at Timber Point Elementary.

“They were up and ready to go earlier than they’ve ever been,” Tidridge said. “I took them to the bus stop and took pictures.”

Their mother said she watched as they put on masks when the bus pulled up, and she gave each of them an extra mask in their school bag.

Tidridge said she reminded her daughter that the mask has to stay over her nose, as Kamryn tends to take it down.

“I told her I don’t want to get a phone call saying you’re not wearing your mask,” the mother said.

Tidridge’s children are attending school two days a week, Tuesday and Thursday, and remote learning the other days.

Their time in school will free up time for their mother, who is working from home as a residency coordinator for Northwell Health.

Tidridge said she is not overly concerned about the virus spreading at her children's schools.

“They’re wearing masks, staying 6 feet apart,” she said. “They’re definitely following the rules.”

In a recorded message to New York schools on Tuesday, interim state education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said she's "confident that no matter what form it takes, great learning will happen this year as we find innovative ways to reach our students. This school year will not be a lost year."