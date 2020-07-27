TODAY'S PAPER
Riverhead, Uniondale, Valley Stream 13 school districts up for budget revote

The Uniondale school distict's $211,098,056 budget would lift spending 1.82% and taxes 1.98%. Credit: Newsday/Karen Wiles Stabile

By John Hildebrand john.hildebrand@newsday.com
On-site voting starts at 6 a.m. Tuesday in three Long Island school districts that failed to pass school budgets in mid-June and are trying once again.

Reopening of school polls reflects a more general move toward public activities due to lowered COVID-19 infection rates. The first round of voting, which saw 121 of 124 district budgets pass on Long Island, was conducted by mail. 

Riverhead and Uniondale are offering the same budgets rejected in the first round of voting, on grounds that the spending plans are fiscally responsible because they keep within the state's strict tax-cap limits. Valley Stream 13 is submitting a reduced budget, in hopes of winning greater public support, and its proposal also falls within cap limitations.

Polls in all three systems will remain open until 9 p.m. Local voters also had the option of obtaining absentee ballots, though such ballots were not sent automatically as they were for the initial round. 

Under the state's tax-cap law, districts are allowed one revote, in cases where budgets are rejected initially. Failure to win approval in two consecutive votes automatically forces districts to operate on "contingency" budgets, which essentially means that revenue collected through property taxation are frozen for an entire fiscal year.

All three systems holding revotes are in contingency status, at least temporarily, until voters deliver their final verdict. 

Valley Stream 13's revised $54,423,813 budget would increase spending 2.51% and taxes 1%. Voting will be held at four sites: Wheeler Avenue School, James A. Dever School, Howell Road School and Willow Road School. 

Uniondale's recycled $211,098,056 budget would lift spending 1.82% and taxes 1.98%. Voting is at five sites: Northern Parkway School, California Avenue School, Smith Street School, Grand Avenue School and Walnut Street School. 

Riverhead's $147,124,895 plan, also a redo, would raise spending 1.77% and taxes 2.21%. Voting will be at four sites: Riley Avenue School, Aquebogue School, Phillips Avenue School and Roanoke Avenue School.

By John Hildebrand john.hildebrand@newsday.com

John Hildebrand is Newsday's senior education writer and has covered school news and policy issues affecting Long Island for more than 40 years.

