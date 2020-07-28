School budgets in Riverhead, Uniondale and Valley Stream 13 were on the line Tuesday, as voters turned out in person or by mail-in ballot for revotes to decide whether those systems operate with full programs, or under austerity conditions.

The three districts were the only ones on Long Island that failed to win majority voter support during initial elections in mid-June, when 121 district spending plans passed, mostly by lopsided majority. First-round voting was entirely by absentee ballot, to avoid health risks during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in this region.

Budgets are for the 2020-21 school year, which began July 1.

Under state rules, districts get only one revote. A second budget rejection automatically forces districts to essentially freeze taxes and operate for a year on a "contingency" budget that normally leads to cancellation of many sports and other extracurricular activities.

Donna Jackson, president of Uniondale's PTA council, was among many parents pushing Tuesday for budget passage on grounds that student services otherwise would be lost. Local school officials also noted that the district kept its tax raises under 2% for 10 years' running.

"Our children already are at a disadvantage, because we're mostly African-American or Latino," said Jackson, who has a son in the 11th grade and works locally as a school secretary. "We need every advantage we can get. We don't need to be pushed back behind the eight ball."

But Uniondale also faces growing resistance from taxpayers who recently moved to upscale adult communities in the area. Many residents in those communities said they worry about rising costs that stem from a recent school bond approval, as well as from growing enrollments.

"There just has to be a limit," said Henry Cernitz, an attorney and former homeowners' association president who lives in one of the gated communities. Cernitz and several neighbors said they also were upset because they encountered difficulty in obtaining absentee ballots; some residents did get ballots.

Get the latest education updates and news, in your inbox every week. Education on Long Island is changing. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Uniondale's proposed $211,098,056 budget would lift spending 1.82% and taxes 1.98%.

In Tuesday's revotes, Uniondale and Riverhead offered the same budgets as those turned down in the first round of voting. The rationale was that such spending plans were reasonable and fiscally responsible, because they kept within the state's strict tax-cap limits.

Riverhead's $147,124,895 plan would raise spending 1.87% and taxes 2.21%

Valley Stream 13 submitted a reduced budget in the second round, in hopes of winning greater public support. Its proposal also met cap guidelines.

Valley Stream 13's revised $54,423,813 budget would increase spending 2.51% and taxes 1%. The district's original plan would have boosted spending 4.17%, well above Nassau County's average.

All three districts, after first-round voting, had to adopt a contingency budget, pending the outcome of revotes.

Some local officials pointed to the adverse impact of contingency budgets, in an effort to garner more voter support. Riverhead, for example, has said that continued operation on contingency would mean loss of athletics, student clubs and musical performances, as well as reductions in high school elective courses and science programs.

Gerard Antoine, assistant superintendent for business in Valley Stream 13, warned in a video posted on the district's website of potential cancellation of chorus, dance and orchestra programs, together with student council.

"The budget will not affect a high-quality instructional program," Antoine said. "But if the budget doesn't pass and we operate on a contingency budget, then it will affect our educational program."

Taxpayer advocates contended, on the other hand, that districts were turning a deaf ear to complaints that spending was rising too quickly, especially during an economic downturn.

School polls in all three districts remained open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Local officials said vote counts probably would be completed around 10 p.m. at the earliest, with a sizable number of mail-in ballots among those to be tallied.

The revotes mark the end of an unparalleled budget season, in which 2 million absentee ballots were distributed to voters throughout the region, and most spending plans passed by lopsided margins. Budget defeats were relatively narrow.

Riverhead's plan went down in mid-June by 3,173 votes to 2,847; Uniondale by 1,157 to 885; Valley Stream 13 by 1,522 to 1,353.