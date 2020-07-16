Riverhead schools to pay ex-superintendent $224,400 through June

The Riverhead Central School District will keep paying Aurelia Henriquez, the former superintendent who resigned last month, at her base salary of $224,400 through next June, according to a separation agreement between the school board and Henriquez.

Henriquez, who was compensated $224,400 for the 2019-20 school year, was also paid half of that amount in one lump sum “upon her resignation” on June 30, according to the agreement obtained by Newsday under the state’s Freedom of Information Law.

The other half will be paid to her monthly from January through June 2021, the agreement stipulated.

Henriquez submitted her letter of resignation on June 29, days after voters rejected the district’s $147.1 million budget proposal. That proposal, which calls for a taxation increase of 2.21%, will be up for a revote on July 28, when voting will resume in person at local school buildings.

As part of the separation agreement, Henriquez and the school board agreed to develop a joint public statement. Henriquez's resignation was due to "certain irreconcilable differences" and for "the best interests of her family," the joint statement read.

Henriquez began her tenure at Riverhead in 2017 with a base salary of $220,000 and a $5,000 vehicle allowance. Her original contract was to expire Aug. 30, 2020, but the school board voted last year to extend her contract through the end of the 2021-22 school year.

In addition to paying Henriquez through the end of the upcoming academic year, the district agreed to continue covering 80% of her health insurance until she secures employment, the agreement states.

“Dr. Henriquez shall be required to make reasonable efforts to secure subsequent employment in education following her resignation,” the agreement states. The district also agreed to provide her with a letter of reference for any prospective employer.

Get the latest education updates and news, in your inbox every week. Education on Long Island is changing. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The district will provide a letter of reference for Henriquez to any prospective employer that will state she resigned for personal reasons, according to the agreement.

Henriquez agreed not to file any administrative or judicial action, complaint, charge or grievance against the district, the agreement stipulated.

The school board appointed Christine Tona, the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, as interim superintendent while it searches for someone to permanently fill the role.

Tona, whose base salary is $190,791, won't be receiving any additional compensation for her role as interim superintendent, district representatives said in an email.