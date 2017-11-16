Laura Jens-Smith, the new Riverhead Supervisor-elect, said she will step down from her position as president of the Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District Board of Education at the end of the year.

Jens-Smith, a Democrat from Laurel, said Wednesday she will be vacating the position to focus on her impending duties as town supervisor following her victory last week over eight-year incumbent Riverhead Supervisor Sean Walter. Jens-Smith, who has been on the school board for seven years, will leave by the end of December.

“It’s been a privilege to work on the board, and all of the staff and teachers in the district,” Jens-Smith said. “They are all very dedicated and passionate about making sure our students will be ready to meet the challenges of the real world.”

Her seat will be up for election in May.

She said the board likely will have Vice President Charles Anderson serve as the board’s interim president.

Jens-Smith said her time on the board had its share of challenges and highlights, including upgrading technology at the school district, and the introduction of coding and environmental science programs for students.