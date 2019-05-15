Rockville Centre
SCHOOL VOTERS GUIDE
BUDGET
SPENDING $120,235,899, a 2.63 percent increase from the current $117,152,642.
TAX LEVY 2.65 percent increase, from $95,252,568 to $97,780,000. This is within the district’s 2.66 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.
TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes estimated teacher salary increases subject to contract negotiations.
WHEN | WHERE
7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at South Side High School. www.rvcschools.org
CANDIDATES
Incumbent John O'Shea is running unopposed. The term is three years for an at-large seat.
Comments
