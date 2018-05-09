TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Afternoon
49° Good Afternoon
Long IslandEducation

Rockville Center school district

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
Print

VOTING

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at South Side High School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $117,152,642 school budget for 2018-19, a 3.97 percent increase from the current $112,682,073. The local tax levy would increase 2.98 percent, from $92,500,000 to $95,252,568.

The increase is within the district’s tax cap limit of 3.03 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget. The dollar amount of school taxes paid on the average single-family house would increase 2.82 percent, from $12,325 to $12,672.

The proposed budget includes a 1 percent salary increase for teachers and varied step increases. Four teacher aide and four permanent substitute positions would be cut.

District website:

www.rvcschools.org

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbent Liz Dion and Kelly Barry are running unopposed; Mark Masin is not seeking reelection. Terms are three years.

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday

Latest Long Island News

Jericho High School made the U.S. News & 6 LI high schools among U.S. News’ top 200
Patrick Gerrity, 66, of Elwood takes advantage of Weather: Patchy fog, then sun Wednesday
President Donald Trump announces his decision on Tuesday 1600: As Stormy hushed, Cohen got flush
Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas, seen in Singas named Schneiderman probe special prosecutor
Assembly Democrats meet Tuesday to discuss replacing Attorney Dems mull replacement for Schneiderman
Barbara Underwood, right, is sworn in as acting Officials: Acting AG first woman to hold post