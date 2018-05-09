Rockville Center school district
VOTING
7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at South Side High School.
THE BUDGET
The district proposes a $117,152,642 school budget for 2018-19, a 3.97 percent increase from the current $112,682,073. The local tax levy would increase 2.98 percent, from $92,500,000 to $95,252,568.
The increase is within the district’s tax cap limit of 3.03 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget. The dollar amount of school taxes paid on the average single-family house would increase 2.82 percent, from $12,325 to $12,672.
The proposed budget includes a 1 percent salary increase for teachers and varied step increases. Four teacher aide and four permanent substitute positions would be cut.
District website:
www.rvcschools.org
THE CANDIDATES
Incumbent Liz Dion and Kelly Barry are running unopposed; Mark Masin is not seeking reelection. Terms are three years.
