BUDGET

SPENDING $86,743,446, a 0.71 percent increase from the current $86,128,785.

TAX LEVY 2.49 percent increase, from $51,166,218 to $52,440,256. This is within the district’s 2.59 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 1 percent contractual raise and an average 2.7 percent step increase.

WHEN | WHERE

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Rocky Point High School. www.rockypointufsd.org

CANDIDATES

Michael Lisa, incumbent Susan Sullivan and Jessica Ward are running for two seats, elected at-large. The top vote-getter will serve a three-year term, and the second-highest will serve one year, the time remaining on the term of trustee Joseph Coniglione, who moved out of the district. Coniglione's seat is temporarily filled by Scott Reh.

Michael Lisa

BACKGROUND Lisa, 43, has lived in the district for seven years. A social studies teacher at Massapequa High School, he has a bachelor's degree in history from the University at Albany, a master's in instructional technology from NYIT, and a master's in educational leadership from Touro College. He has been active in coaching sports, including Massapequa’s Boys Varsity Winter Track and Girls Varsity Cross Country and Winter and Spring Track. He has two children attending district schools, and a third entering kindergarten.

KEY ISSUE “We need to provide our teachers and principals with the right training, support, professional development and resources to give our students what they each need to be successful. One of the most important resources I look forward to seeing implemented is the increased use of technology in the classrooms of Rocky Point.”

Susan Sullivan

BACKGROUND Sullivan, 68, has lived in the district for 33 years. A retired teacher, she also was assistant principal at Rocky Point High School. Sullivan has a bachelor's degree in education from SUNY Oneonta, a master's in liberal studies from Stony Brook University, and a master's in science education from The College of New Rochelle. Her husband is a also retired teacher from the Rocky Point district, and they have four adult children. She has served on the school board for six years — the last five as president.

KEY ISSUE “We have just hired a new superintendent who will lead us beginning in July. With his elevation to the role of superintendent, there will be several other administrative changes.” Filling those positions well “is a critical factor for success.”

Jessica Ward

BACKGROUND Ward, 47, has lived in the district for 12 years and is an office assistant at William Floyd High School. She holds a bachelor's degree in American history from Dickinson College. She has served as director and treasurer of the Long Island Sound PAL Cheer Program and vice president of the Rocky Point PTA. She also is a member of the District-Wide Steering Committee and the district's Next Step Planning Committee. She has four children attending district schools.

KEY ISSUE “The most important issue facing our district is the increase in student use of drugs and vaping/electronic cigarettes. We need to find ways to stop students from using these devices before they start, and enact appropriate consequences when someone is found to be in violation of school policy.”