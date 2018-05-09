TODAY'S PAPER
Rocky Point school district

By David M. Schwartz david.schwartz@newsday.com @schwartznewsNY
VOTING

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Rocky Point High School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes an $86,128,785 budget for 2018-19, a 3.41 percent increase from the current $83,286,346. The local tax levy would increase 3.1 percent, from $49,629,259 to $51,166,218.

The increase is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit of 3.1 percent, so a simple majority would approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home would increase 3.1 percent, from $7,494.50 to $7,726.41.

The proposed budget includes a 1 percent increase and a 2.7 percent step increase in teacher salaries. One teaching assistant position would be added.

District website:

rockypointufsd.org

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbent Edward Casswell and candidate Greg Amendola are running unopposed for two at-large seats. Incumbent Scott Reh is not seeking re-election. Terms are three years.

