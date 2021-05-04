Roosevelt school officials have named assistant principal Carleen Henry as acting principal on a temporary basis at the district's high school, Superintendent Deborah Wortham said Tuesday.

In a statement, Wortham also noted that principal Brodrick Spencer "is still employed as principal."

"The Roosevelt Union Free School District is investigating allegations regarding a District employee, Wortham said. "The District takes such matters seriously. As this is a personnel matter and an ongoing investigation, the District cannot comment further at this time."

The statement did not name the employee or provide other details.

Spencer could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Wortham had issued a statement last week, saying it was investigating unspecified allegations regarding a district employee.

According to The Empire Center’s database of public employee salaries, Spencer earned $167,965 in 2020. Henry earned $112,415.

When Spencer was named principal in 2016, the Roosevelt teachers union protested his hiring, according to news reports at the time. Spencer had been accused of sexually harassing educators as a principal upstate and in 2009 at Roosevelt Middle School, according to court documents. Both cases were settled, according to documents.

After naming Spencer principal, school district officials defended the hiring in a statement.

"Mr. Spencer is an incredibly talented administrator who understands our community and shares the Roosevelt School District's academic philosophy," according to news reports.

A call to the Roosevelt Teachers' Association was not immediately returned Tuesday.