Members of the public and the community will have an opportunity to address the Roosevelt school board at a special meeting Wednesday night, after images of two nooses were displayed as part of a photographic collage in a middle school classroom.

A special board meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium, according to the district. The board is expected immediately to go into executive session, then return for a public session around 7:30, when members of the public will have the opportunity to comment, district officials said.

The special meeting comes after images of the collage, shared widely on social media and by news outlets, sparked outrage from members of the Roosevelt community and elsewhere.

The incident is being investigated, and three Roosevelt Middle School teachers have been placed on paid administrative leave, administrators said Monday. The race of the teachers was not disclosed.

District officials said they were alerted last week to the collage, which shows pictures of middle school teachers and students, as well as sticker hearts, phrases and words. The images of the nooses, labeled as “back to school necklaces,” are near the bottom of the display, surrounded by the words “Ha” and “#YES.”

The district has not issued information on who created the collage, how it came to be in the classroom, and whether students had seen it during school hours.

State Education Department officials said Monday they will conduct a review of the district’s policies and protocols to ensure compliance with the state’s anti-bullying legislation, the Dignity for All Students Act.

Historically, the noose has symbolized violence perpetrated against African-Americans, so its image, particularly in a predominantly African-American and Latino community, was considered offensive and insensitive, members of the community and the board have said.

Half of the district's more than 3,200 students are Latino, and about 49 percent are African-American, according to state Education Department data for the 2017-18 school year. The middle school, which serves grades seven and eight, has more than 450 students — 55 percent are Latino and nearly 45 percent are African-American, according to the state data.

The photos of the nooses in the collage were from an internet meme with the phrase “back to school necklaces,” which carries a connotation of suicide.