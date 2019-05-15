BUDGET

SPENDING $104,047,238, a 0.93 percent increase from the current $103,088,877.

TAX LEVY 2.36 percent increase, from $22,255,793 to $22,781,587. This is within the district's 3.35 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Teacher raises are subject to negotiation. The proposed budget includes a reduction of five staff members. The spending plan also calls for the district to return students from BOCES and other out-of-district placements, a change that results in addition of four teachers and one paraprofessional.

WHEN | WHERE

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Centennial Avenue Elementary School and Roosevelt High School. www.rooseveltufsd.org

CANDIDATES

Incumbents Rose Gietschier and Susan Gooding are running unopposed for two positions, elected by seat. Terms are three years.