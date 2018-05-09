Roosevelt school district

VOTING

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Centennial Avenue Elementary School and Roosevelt High School

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $103,088,877 budget for 2018-19, a 3.84 percent increase from the current $99,272,698. The tax levy would increase 1.93 percent, from $21,833,396 to $22,255,793.

This increase is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 3.3 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home would increase 1.94 percent, from $4,805.60 to $4,898.72. The district plans to use reserves to deal with an anticipated shortfall in funding from state financial aid.

The proposed budget includes salary estimates for teachers who are engaged in negotiations.

The spending plan also would add or restore a program called Smart Scholars.

Voters will decide three propositions regarding expenditures for technology, security and infrastructure.

Proposition 2 would authorize unspent technology reserve funds of $842,668 to be used for “school connectivity and a Hi-tech security lockdown system.”

Proposition 3 would authorize $1,139,896 of technology capital reserve funds to be spent to add wireless access points at the high school, purchase equipment, upgrade classrooms with “Smart TVs” and build a new television studio at the high school.

Proposition 4 would authorize $600,000 for various building improvements.

The district says they do not have enough state financial aid to help maintain existing programs.

District website:

rooseveltufsd.org

THE CANDIDATES

There is one open position in the by-seat election. Incumbent Charlena H. Croutch is running unopposed. The term is three years.