Marnie Hazelton, superintendent of Roosevelt schools since October, 2015, has been placed on paid leave, and an assistant superintendent, Shirley Martin, has been named to run the 3,400-student district, local officials said Monday.

In addition, a veteran school-board trustee, Willa Scott, has been removed from the panel, and the district is seeking someone to serve as a replacement, officials said.

Scott, reached at home Monday, acknowledged she had missed multiple board meetings over the past year due to illness, but added that she now feels much better. Scott voiced support for the suspended superintendent, and vowed to fight for reinstatement to the board.

The administrative shake-up was a fresh blow to Roosevelt — a district that experienced frequent upheavals in past years, but appeared until recently at least, to have recovered its academic and financial footing.

In 2002, the modest-sized district in central Nassau County temporarily became the first and only system in New York ever placed under direct control of state authorities. The takeover, which ended in 2013, followed decades of rapid staff turnover, fiscal turmoil and failing test scores.

The latest management jolt in Roosevelt occurred Friday at an emergency board meeting of four members, according to minutes posted on the district's website.

Late in the meeting, the four trustees — Alfred Taylor, Charlena Croutch, Susan Gooding and Rose Gietschier — unanimously approved a confidential letter detailing an employee's leave of absence. Reasons for removal were not spelled out, as is usual in such cases, due to rules requiring privacy in personnel matters.

The employee was not named in the minutes, but Taylor, the board president, later confirmed in a phone interview that Hazelton had been placed on leave. The four trustees went on to name Martin, the district's assistant superintendent for human resources and professional development, as acting superintendent.

"I think she's going to do a splendid job as superintendent," Taylor said in regard to Martin's appointment. "She's had years of experience. Roosevelt is going to move forward, regardless of who's in the superintendent's seat."

Scott, on the other hand, praised Hazelton for what she described as the superintendent's contribution to Roosevelt's gradual recovery, and denounced her removal from active participation in the district.

"Dr. Hazelton has done so much for this district — she doesn't deserve what they've done to her," Scott said.