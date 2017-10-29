SYRACUSE — The Roslyn High School marching band won the state championship in its class Sunday at the New York State Field Band Conference Championships in the Carrier Dome at Syracuse University.

Roslyn’s Marching Bulldogs, with about 110 members, were among ten Long Island schools in the statewide competition.

The competition which drew 50 bands from across the state lasted from 8 a.m. until after 10 p.m. The schools were spread across six classes, with their class placement depending upon prior years’ scores. They are judged on music, maneuvers and visual elements.

Roslyn won its class in Small School 3 where the Bulldogs competed against ten other bands from throughout the state. Roslyn earned a score of 80.850 for its show called “Above the Clouds.”

Band director Frank Mauriello credited the championship success to “the students’ work ethic, talent and dedication. In addition, it is due to the constant support of the Board of Education, district administration, band fans and the entire Roslyn community,” he said.

Roslyn also won its division in 2015.

Among the other bands competing Sunday was the Brentwood High School marching band, known as the Green Machine, which has won the state championship in its class in 2006, 2007 and 2010.

Brentwood has been in the national class, the highest class of competitors, since 2013. Sunday, the band tied for fifth place.

Also competing Sunday were marching bands from the Sachem, Copiague, Huntington, Lindenhurst, Levittown, Mineola and Malverne school districts and from Floral Park Memorial High School in the Sewanhaka Central High School District.