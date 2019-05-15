BUDGET

SPENDING $113,190,196, a 2.94 percent increase over the current $109,959,967.

TAX LEVY 1.97 percent increase, from $93,199,626 to $95,039,828. This is within the district's 2.62 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Salary increases are subject to ongoing contract negotiations. The proposed budget adds 8.1 full-time-equivalent positions.

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 3 would authorize purchase of school buses, vans and related equipment at a cost not to exceed $457,014.08, with an equal sum in taxes to pay the cost, to be levied and collected in installments in such years and amounts to be determined by the board In anticipation of the tax, bonds are authorized to be issued at a sum not to exceed that amount, and a tax to be approved to pay the bond interest. In lieu of bonds, the district is authorized to enter into one or more installment purchase contracts for the buses and vans not to exceed five years with taxes approved to pay such installments.

Proposition 4 would authorize the board to expend no more than $7.4 million from the construction capital reserve fund to renovate playgrounds and school buildings at the Harbor Hill and Heights Elementary schools, and at the high school and middle school. Approval of the proposition would not increase the tax levy.

WHEN | WHERE

7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Roslyn High School north gymnasium. www.roslynschools.org

CANDIDATES

Incumbents Steven B. Litvack and Bruce G. Valauri are running unopposed for two at-large seats with three-year terms.