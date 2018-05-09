Roslyn school district

VOTING

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Roslyn High School, in the New Gymnasium off Harbor Hill Road.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a budget of $109,959,967 for 2018-19, a 2.59 percent increase from the current $107,181,298. The tax levy would increase 1.72 percent, from $91,620,879 to $93,199,626.

This increase is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 3.56 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

School taxes paid on the median single-family home in the district will decrease 2.2 percent, from $13,777.96 to an estimated $13,474.48.

The proposed budget calls for the hiring of more staff, including two elementary guidance counselors and a yet-to-be-determined number of security staff, as well as estimated salary increases for teachers.

Voters will decide a proposition to finance the purchase of five new buses.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

District website:

www.roslynschools.org

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbents David Dubner and David Seinfeld and candidate Michael Levine are running unopposed for three at-large positions. Terms are three years.