Sachem school district

VOTING

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the district’s 10 elementary schools: Cayuga, Chippewa, Grundy, Hiawatha, Lynwood, Merrimac, Nokomis, Tamarac, Waverly and Wenonah. Polling locations fall within elementary school attendance zones.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $322,887,319 budget for 2018-19, a 2.77 percent increase from the current $314,191,536. The tax levy would rise by 5.73 percent, from $177,007,200 to $187,157,699.

This increase is equal to the district’s 5.73 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote will be required to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home would be $5,902.92 in Brookhaven, $6,432.00 in Islip and $6.726.09 in Smithtown. That would be up from $5,476.50 in Brookhaven, $5,760 in Islip and $6,253.82 in Smithtown under the current budget.

The proposed budget includes a 1.35 percent increase in teacher salaries and a step increase of 0.5 percent. It would add 13 security guards — one at each of the elementary schools and three middle schools. The district also plans to hire additional staff to introduce world language to 7th graders.

District website:

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

www.sachem.edu

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbents Laura Slattery and William Coggin plus new candidate Meredith Volpe are running unopposed for three at-large seats. Terms are three years.