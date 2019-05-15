BUDGET

SPENDING $1,553,259, a 0.95 percent increase from the current $1,538,692.

TAX LEVY 5.5 percent increase, from $1,167,742 to $1,232,004. This is equal to the district's tax-cap limit of 5.5 percent, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 0.75 percent contract increase and a step increase of 2.5 to 4.01 percent for teachers and a 2 percent increase for other staff. No new programs are planned.

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 2 is for a one-year instructional contract for grades 4-6 at the East Hampton UFSD. Approval will not affect the tax levy.

Proposition 3 is for a one-year instructional contract for half-day preschool and grades 4-6 at Sag Harbor UFSD. Approval will not affect the tax levy.

WHEN | WHERE

7:30-8:30 p.m. at Sagaponack School. www.sagaponackschool.com

CANDIDATES

Incumbent Cathy Hatgistavrou is running unopposed for one at-large seat. The term is three years.