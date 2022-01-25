The SAT college-entrance exam is going digital starting in 2024 on Long Island and across the country, sponsors announced Monday.

The move reflects, in part, an expanded use of online technology in education spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Manhattan-based College Board, which introduced the written exam nearly a century ago, said the electronic version would be reduced in time length from about three hours to two, with shorter reading passages on a wider range of topics that students read about in college. In addition, students will be allowed to use calculators on the entire math section.

Sponsors added that the digital tests will be more secure than paper-and-pencil versions, because each student will receive a unique form of the exam on his or her laptop. SATs will continue to be administered in schools and other centers, rather than at home, and proctors will continue their surveillance.

"The digital SAT will be easier to take, easier to give and more relevant," said Priscllla Rodriguez, a vice president at College Board.

The SAT, formerly known as the Scholastic Aptitude Test, remains the college-admissions exam most often taken by students in Nassau and Suffolk counties, and elsewhere in New York State. However, the exam's role as a gatekeeper in college admissions has waned a bit in recent years.

For example, more than 1,815 colleges and universities now employ test-optional or test-blind policies in deciding which applicants will be admitted, according to the National Center for Fair & Open Testing, also known as Fair Test. The group, which contends that tests such as the SAT give an advantage to students who can afford private tutoring, is based in Massachusetts.

The list includes most of the nation's highly selective campuses, including the private Columbia, Cornell and Stanford universities, along with public systems in states such as California, Colorado and Illinois, Fair Test said.

"Evaluating undergraduate applicants without test scores is here to stay," said Bob Schaeffer, executive director of Fair Test in a statement issued last month. Schaeffer added that more than three-fifths of colleges and universities remained committed to test-optional or test-blind approaches for fall 2023 applicants.

College Board officials said the SAT still has an important role to perform in determining which high school students are capable of doing college work. Those officials suggested that high school grades alone may not suffice in making such decisions at a time when, they said, the share of students graduating from high schools with "A" averages has risen to 55%.

College Board already tried out electronic versions of the SAT and a preliminary test, the PSAT, on a pilot basis in November.