The testing service that administers the SAT has canceled the exams scheduled for this weekend at three Long Island locations due to coronavirus concerns, according to the organization’s website.

“College Board has canceled March 14 SAT registrations in areas affected by coronavirus (COVID-19) out of concern for student health and safety, and in accordance with guidance issued by international health organizations, evolving travel restrictions, and school closures,” the notice read.

The College Board shut down SATs set for Saturday at Westbury High School and Journey Prep School in Farmingdale and, on Sunday, at Hebrew Academy of Nassau County. The exam, which students are challenged to complete in just under four hours, is one of the most widely recognized college admissions criteria.

College Board officials could not be reached for comment Wednesday night and it was unclear how many students the cancellations affected. Students scheduled to take the exam at Journey Prep, however, are directed to report to Amityville Memorial High School in Amityville.

The notice announcing cancellations at as many as 18 sites in New York State said no makeup exam is available for students who would have taken the exam at Westbury and Hebrew Academy.

But the service also noted that “If no makeup information is listed, we're still working to arrange a date and test center. You'll be contacted as soon as a makeup test is scheduled.”

Students affected by test center closings would be notified by email, through the College Board, according to the website. There could be more closings, which would be listed on the website, according to the College Board.