Long IslandEducation

Sayville school district

By Kay Blough Special to Newsday
VOTING

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Suffolk County Community College’s Sayville Center, entrance off Greeley Avenue.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $93,555,280 budget for 2018-19, a 3.27 percent increase from the current $90,594,753. The tax levy would increase 2.24 percent, from $57,884,439 to $59,178,396.

This is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 3.56 percent, so a simple majority vote is required to pass the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home would increase 2.24 percent, from $7,524 to $7,692.25.

The proposed budget includes a 1.5 percent contractual salary increase for teachers and a step increase of 2.51 percent.

Funding is included for two special education teachers; two pupil personnel services staff — such as social workers, guidance counselors or psychologists — to address the social and emotional needs of students; three .4 full-time equivalent teaching positions for English, Language Other Than English and a high school art instructor; and approximately 11 part-time security staff.

District website:

sayvilleschools.org

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbents Carl Cangelosi, Keith Kolar and John Verdone are running unopposed for three at-large seats. Terms are three years.

