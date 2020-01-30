Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s proposals for district-by-district increases in school aid are the lowest in seven years, according to an Albany-based education group that expects more money in the months ahead.

The Association of School Business Officials New York, representing more than 2,500 school administrators, reported this week that a $578.5 million statewide increase in “formula” aid recommended for the 2020-21 academic year was the smallest since 2013-14. Public schools on Long Island would receive a total hike of just over $76.8 million under the plan.

Formula aid is divided among districts according to a variety of factors, including student poverty rates and the amounts schools spend on busing, special education and other programs. The largest aid category is based on a "foundation" formula that funnels a larger share of money to poorer systems.

Association analysts noted Cuomo's proposed budget, announced last week, also includes $200 million labeled as "targeted aid" that has not yet been split among districts. The assumption, they said, is that this money will be added to districts' overall allowances, once the governor and legislative leaders hammer out a final agreement.

“This is basically negotiating money,” said Andrew Van Alstyne, the association’s director of education and research.

Under law, the State Legislature is due to approve a final spending package, including educational aid, by April 1.

On Long Island, the annual campaign for greater school funding goes into high gear Saturday, when Suffolk County school leaders and lawmakers meet over breakfast in Middle Island. Nassau leaders hold their own funding conference Friday in East Meadow.

"We appreciate many of the initiatives the governor has set forth, but certainly we're disappointed with the level of funding he's proposed," said Bernadette Burns, superintendent of West Islip schools and president of the Suffolk County School Superintendents Association.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cuomo, who must plug a potential budget gap, has called for an overall increase in state assistance to schools of $826 million, or 3%, including formula aid. That's down from the $1 billion, 3.6% hike he proposed last year.

The governor, in his budget message, suggested that, despite a slowdown in spending, the state could take steps to make distribution of money more equitable between districts rich and poor. He added that the effort should include the eventual elimination of a so-called "shares" arrangement, under which both Long Island and New York City receive fixed percentages of statewide increases in funding.

"New York City gets 38% whatever the number. Long Island gets 13% whatever the number," the governor noted in his budget message. "Now we should be able to do something about it. Most progressive approach, the goal is what a wealthy school gets, a poor school should get it. It doesn't matter what zip code you're born in, it doesn't matter what county you're born in, you have the same access to education."

District-by-district figures released later that night showed that under the governor's plan for next year, Long Island would get 13.3% of increased formula aid, while New York City received 38.7% — close to traditional shares.

The latest figures are open to interpretation, depending on how they're counted. The state's complex system basically calculates districts' annual aid increases in two ways:

One set of calculations covers state assistance used to support day-to-day school operations, while excluding "building" aid used in construction and renovation. By that measure, the Nassau-Suffolk region would receive a 2.92% increase next year, compared with a statewide rise of 2.43%. The other set of calculations covers total assistance, including building aid. By that measure, the region would get a 2.34% increase next year, compared with 2.13% statewide.

Whatever the count, the governor's plan is getting a mixed reception on the Island. Even some local school leaders who said they appreciated the governor's call for greater equity voiced skepticism over his plans for achieving this goal.

"I thought the governor's proposal was a good first step, but I think there's still work to be done," said Bob Vecchio, president of the William Floyd school district. "He is keeping with his goal of directing more money to higher-needs districts, so that's a positive."

One point emphasized by educators critical of Cuomo's plan was that the overall aid increase proposed for the Island was smaller than the raise recommended at this time last year.

"School officials need every dollar to manage our budgets, and whether it's designated as foundation aid or building aid, it is essential," said Kenneth Bossert, superintendent of Elwood schools.