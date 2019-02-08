Long Island schools, through vigorous lobbying, should be able to win at least a small increase in state school aid for 2019-20, despite growing revenue problems at the state level, an education leader said Friday.

William Johnson, superintendent of Rockville Centre schools, said during a regional school officials’ conference Friday that local districts need to advocate against a proposal by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to set new limits on aid amounts schools can receive to reimburse expenses for bus transportation and other services.

Cuomo aides have said the proposed change would ease administrative burdens on schools, while providing greater simplicity and flexibility in aiding schools.

Johnson, a former president of the New York State Council of School Superintendents, expressed hope that districts in Nassau and Suffolk counties, working together with new leaders in the state Senate, will hold their own in the annual contest between regions of the state to obtain extra education funding.

“At the very least, we will come out whole,” the veteran schools chief said.

Johnson spoke to several hundred school administrators and others gathered at an annual financial forum in Westbury.

The forum unrolled against a backdrop of growing anxiety over public-school funding.

On Monday, Cuomo, joined by state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, announced at a news conference that state income-tax revenues were down $2.8 billion, forcing him to reconsider proposed spending on schools, health care and repairs to roads and bridges.

Cuomo, a Democrat, blamed the shortfall largely on recent Republican-driven changes in federal tax policy.

State lawmakers said afterward that they were still reviewing the numbers, but hoped the governor would spare aid to schools from any budget reductions required down the line. Some potential cuts could be announced as soon as next week.

"We cannot ask taxpayers to do more with property taxes," said State Sen. Shelly Mayer (D-Yonkers), chairman of the Senate Education Committee.

Mayer, whose Senate district includes suburban towns and villages as well as urbanized areas, said during a phone interview Wednesday that she understands the needs of schools in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Many local educators remain uncertain over how much support they can expect in the Legislature, now that Republicans who formerly controlled the State Senate and were based largely on the Island have lost power to Democrats.

"I'm a suburban legislator from Westchester, and we as a legislative conference are committed to seeing that Long Island gets as much money as possible, keeping in mind the newly announced shortfall," Mayer said.

The annual question of how much state financial assistance will go to schools on Long Island and elsewhere has taken on increased importance since 2012, when Albany first imposed annual cap restrictions on revenues raised through local property taxes. The effect, essentially, has been to make local school districts more dependent on the state.

Cuomo's initial offer to schools, announced in his January budget message, was not particularly encouraging.

In terms of what might be called school operating aid, the governor proposed a 2.03 percent increase for the Island — the lowest hike in seven years. Such assistance, often used as a measure of growth from one year to the next, includes money used to fund general operations and to reimburse past years' expenses.

Such aid does not include dollars used for school construction and renovation, or for special programs such as preschool and after-school instruction.