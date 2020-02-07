Long Island enrolls 17% of the state's schoolchildren, but receives only about 12% of the state's funding for public education, and Albany should address the imbalance, local school officials emphasized Friday.

That message is taking on added intensity this year, because Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is calling for a smaller statewide school-aid hike than last year's as he deals with a state budget crunch. Under law, the State Legislature is due to adopt a final budget, including a school-aid package, by April 1.

Nearly 200 school administrators, board trustees and others meeting in Westbury on Friday morning heard speaker after speaker drive home the importance of lobbying for increased state money. The annual "financial forum" was sponsored by the Nassau County Council of School Superintendents and hosted by the East Meadow district.

"That 5% gap is huge," said the leadoff speaker, Joseph Famularo, superintendent of Bellmore schools and co-chair of the council's legislation committee. He referred to the numerical disparity in the region's enrollment and aid allotments.

Historically, the Island's smaller portion of state funding has been governed by the region's greater comparative wealth. But regional leaders contend the situation is changing, as the Nassau-Suffolk area absorbs greater numbers of students who speak languages other than English, and who live in low-income homes.

"Why should we be treated differently than the rest of the state — we shouldn't," said another speaker, William Johnson, the Rockville Centre school chief.

The Association of State Business Officials New York, representing more than 2,500 school administrators, reported recently that a $578.5 million statewide increase in “formula” aid recommended for the 2020-21 academic year was the smallest since 2013-14. Public schools on Long Island would receive a total hike of just over $76.8 million under the plan.

Formula aid is divided among districts according to a variety of factors, including student poverty rates and the amounts schools spend on busing, special education and other programs. The largest aid category is based on a "foundation" formula that funnels a larger share of money to poorer systems.

Association analysts noted Cuomo's proposed budget also includes $200 million labeled as "targeted aid" that has not yet been split among districts. The assumption, they said, is that this money will be added to districts' overall allowances, once the governor and legislative leaders hammer out a final agreement.

In the Nassau-Suffolk region, annual lobbying for greater school funding has gone into high gear with school leaders in both counties holding strategy sessions over the past two weeks.

Cuomo has called for an overall increase in state assistance to schools of $826 million, or 3%, including formula aid. That's down from the $1 billion, 3.6% hike he proposed last year.

The governor, in his Jan. 21 budget message, suggested that, despite a slowdown in the spending increase, the state could take steps to make distribution of money more equitable between districts rich and poor.

The latest figures are open to interpretation, depending on how they're counted. The state's complex system basically calculates districts' annual aid increases in two ways:

One set of calculations covers state assistance used to support day-to-day school operations, while excluding "building" aid used in construction and renovation. By that measure, the Nassau-Suffolk region would receive a 2.92% increase next year, compared with a statewide rise of 2.43%.

The second set of calculations covers total assistance, including building aid. By that measure, the region would get a 2.34% increase next year, compared with 2.13% statewide.

Whatever the count, the governor's plan is getting a mixed reception on the Island. Even some local school leaders who said they appreciated the governor's call for greater equity voiced skepticism over his plans for achieving this goal.

One point emphasized by educators critical of Cuomo's plan was that the overall aid increase proposed for the Island was smaller than the raise recommended at this time last year.