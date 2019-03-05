Name of school district (Rockville Centre school district)

DISTRICT NAME

District website www.cps.k12.ny.us

Voting 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Carle Place High School.

Proposed budget $49,440,424, a 0.33 percent increase from the current $49,279,492. This is within the district’s 2.27 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

Tax levy 1.99 percent increase, from $41,690,546 to $42,519,900.

Highlights Teacher pay/positions Includes a 0.75 percent salary increase and an average step increase of 1.75 percent. Adds full-time special-education and business teacher positions.

Propositions Proposition 2 sets up a $1-million repair reserve fund to buy equipment and pay for renovations, reconstruction and construction.

Proposition 3 authorizes spending $1.73 million from a capital reserve fund for districtwide upgrades and replacement of security cameras and the security network; door replacement and electrical system upgrades at the high school; and reconstruction at Rushmore Avenue School.

Proposition 4 authorizes spending $2.27 million from a capital reserve fund for remaining abatement and reconstruction costs at Rushmore Avenue School.

The candidates

Four candidates for three at-large seats: David M. Argenzio, Neal McLaughlin and incumbents Anthony Bulzomi and Joseph LoCurto. The third-highest vote-getter finishes the remaining two years in the three-year term of Barry Dennis, who died last summer. The other two terms are three years.

David M. Argenzio

Background Argenzio, 48, has lived in the district for 16 years. A retired New York City police office, he currently is director of safety and security for a private school in New York City. Argenzio grew up in Astoria, Queens, and graduated from William Cullen Bryant High School in Woodside. He also graduated from the New York City Police Academy and studied criminal justice at Queens College. Argenzio has two children attending district public schools. This is his first run for the school board.

Key issue “All schools have to a put a lot of attention to safety and security … I manage a several-million-dollar operating budget for security and know how to get the best product for your dollar.”

Anthony Bulzomi

Background Bulzomi, who is in his 40s, did not respond to requests for background and issues statements. He is a construction manager. Bulzomi was elected to the school board in 2012. Previously, he ran unsuccessfully for a North Hempstead Town council seat in 2013 and for town supervisor in 2015.

Joseph LoCurto

Background LoCurto, 62, was reared in the district and is a graduate of Carle Place High School. He is a consultant for the credit-card industry. LoCurto, whose two children are district school graduates, was elected to the Carle Place school board in 2012. He served as the board vice president for five years and currently is the school board president.

Key issue He pointed to school security and the ballot proposition $1.73 million in facilities upgrades. “The bulk of those funds, approximately $900,000,will be spent on security enhancements for the district.”

Neal McLaughlin

Background McLaughlin, 61, has lived in the district for 21 years. He works as senior property manager for a commercial real estate company in Jericho. McLaughlin grew up in Williston Park and is a 1974 graduate of St. Mary’s Boys High School in Manhasset. He earned a bachelor of business administration degree in management and marketing from Iona College. McLaughlin formerly coached girls soccer for the Carle Place Soccer Club. He has a child attending a district public school. This is his first run for the school board.

Key issue Assessment of school security needs as the district prepares to make a “big investment” in that area. “I’ve written security policies, developed security manuals and hired security contractors.”