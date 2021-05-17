TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandEducation

Huntington

By Newsday Staff
Print

BUDGET

SPENDING $139,315,854, a 2.48% increase from the current $135,938,167.

TAX LEVY 0.33% increase, which is below the 1.85% state tax cap, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / POSITIONS The district is currently in contract negotiations. There are no proposed reductions in teachers, other staff or programs. The budget adds 11.3 staff members — including academic, student support, such as psychologist, social worker, and school counselor.

PROPOSITIONS

Expenditure from 2008, 2013 and 2017 capital reserve funds not to exceed $3,525,000 to fund the partial roof replacement at the high school; parking lot renovations, replacement of gymnasium bleachers, and reconstruction of a substantial portion of the gymnasium hallway flooring at J. Taylor Finley Middle School, to replace boilers at Jefferson Primary School.

WHEN | WHERE

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Huntington High School

CANDIDATES

The terms are three years.

Vote for 3, elected at-large.

Christine Biernacki (incumbent), Lynda Tine-D’Anna (incumbent), Thomas Galvin and Theresa Sullivan; Tom DiGiacomo (incumbent) resigned and moved out of state.

CORRECTION: An earlier version included incorrect information about the state tax cap for the Huntington district.

By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

The New-York Historical Society opened an exhibition in
Manhattan exhibit shows how gay community flourished in Cherry Grove in 1950s
Attractions such as Adventureland will no longer be
Reopening of New York set for major step forward this week
LGBT Network President David Kilmnick, center, returns the
Dispute in Long Beach over placement of Pride flag
A rally for AAPI Heritage Month was held
Syosset rally calls for end to attacks on Asian-Americans, celebrates their heritage
Antonio Fiorito in 2019. The founder of Seven
Antonio Fiorito, Seven Brothers Gourmet founder, dies at 74
Suffolk police at the scene Saturday in Babylon
Cops: Bay Shore woman charged after hit-and-run
Didn’t find what you were looking for?