BUDGET

SPENDING $139,315,854, a 2.48% increase from the current $135,938,167.

TAX LEVY 0.33% increase, which is below the 1.85% state tax cap, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / POSITIONS The district is currently in contract negotiations. There are no proposed reductions in teachers, other staff or programs. The budget adds 11.3 staff members — including academic, student support, such as psychologist, social worker, and school counselor.

PROPOSITIONS

Expenditure from 2008, 2013 and 2017 capital reserve funds not to exceed $3,525,000 to fund the partial roof replacement at the high school; parking lot renovations, replacement of gymnasium bleachers, and reconstruction of a substantial portion of the gymnasium hallway flooring at J. Taylor Finley Middle School, to replace boilers at Jefferson Primary School.

WHEN | WHERE

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Huntington High School

CANDIDATES

The terms are three years.

Vote for 3, elected at-large.

Christine Biernacki (incumbent), Lynda Tine-D’Anna (incumbent), Thomas Galvin and Theresa Sullivan; Tom DiGiacomo (incumbent) resigned and moved out of state.

CORRECTION: An earlier version included incorrect information about the state tax cap for the Huntington district.