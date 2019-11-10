Residents in the Long Island school districts of Oceanside and Cold Spring Harbor will consider bond proposals this month that, if passed, would upgrade and renovate facilities.

In Oceanside, the district is proposing a $50 million bond issue that would provide air conditioning and heat in classrooms. The vote will be Tuesday.

Cold Spring Harbor will hold a $33.2 million bond vote a week later, Nov. 19, that would among other upgrades add a science center at the junior-senior high school. The proposal includes using more than $1.2 million from the capital reserve fund.

In Oceanside, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the School #6 Merle Avenue Gym. School officials said the district will be eligible for reimbursement from the state on 45 percent of the costs.

District officials project the tax impact for the average Oceanside homeowner to be $11.95 a month over the life of the 15-year-bond.

The project will replace existing classroom unit ventilators in all of the district’s 10 buildings. It also will include electrical upgrades, ceiling reconstruction work, as well as other related projects.

Superintendent Phyllis Harrington said the district’s electrical systems are aging and in need of upgrades. In addition, the proposal would replace window air-conditioning units that are now in some classrooms. This current system does not allow for consistent temperatures in school buildings.

Districts are often required to place window units in classrooms due to the medical needs of students or staff. Harrington said those needs have been increasing. She said the idea for the proposition came from a “groundswell of interest” from parents.

“It started in the community,” Harrington said.

If approved, work could begin in the spring of 2021. It will take about five years to complete.

In Cold Spring Harbor, the bond money would create a new science learning center at the district’s junior-senior high school building. It also would provide for generators in school buildings, new lighting, expanded parking and classroom renovations, and add security measures. A community forum on the proposal will be held Tuesday at 8 p.m. at the Francis Roberts Community Center on Goose Hill Road.

The bond is tax neutral, officials said, meaning there will be no additional cost if approved. Voters can go to the polls from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Ralph Whitney Field House at the high school-junior high school complex on Nov. 19.