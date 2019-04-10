Protest against Wyandanch school spending cuts

Wyandanch school officials faced a line of chanting, poster-waving demonstrators Wednesday night as they prepared to defend a proposed $70 million-plus budget that envisions elimination of bus rides for hundreds of students and that state auditors say is critically out-of-balance.

"Putting students first! Putting students first!" shouted dozens of teachers and other school workers lined up outside the district’s Central Administration Building as school board trustees inside readied for a public budget presentation.

A standing-room-only crowd of parents, homeowners and others quickly jammed the board’s meeting room.

A state comptroller's financial report, issued two weeks ago, found that Wyandanch's spending plan for the 2019-20 school year, if not sharply revised, could result in a $3.7 million budget deficit or painful slashes in student services and programs, beyond the busing reductions already proposed.

The report also warned that district taxes next year could exceed state tax-cap limitations. If the district's proposed budget pierces its cap, a supermajority vote of 60 percent is required for passage. Voting on school district budgets and board candidates is May 21.

The scathing new state report — the second by the comptroller's office in the past eight months — faulted district officials for persistently overestimating revenues, underestimating expenses and ignoring local fiscal projections showing a growing deficit.

Community leaders, incensed by the widening fiscal crisis, urged a big turnout at Wednesday's meeting. Residents said in advance of the meeting that they can ill afford a big tax increase.

Wyandanch is the poorest school district in Suffolk County, with taxable income and property wealth barely one-third of the state average. Ninety-five percent of its 2,700 students are counted by the state as economically disadvantaged.

Nearly 70 percent of Wyandanch's expenses this year are paid through state and federal financial aid, compared with an average 32 percent for districts across the Nassau-Suffolk region, according to state financial data.

Mary Jones, Wyandanch's superintendent since 2014, had acknowledged before Wednesday's meeting that proposed busing reductions and other cuts would be painful, but added the district's prime goal is to avoid larger class sizes or have to make other changes that would directly harm academic offerings.

The district is weighing the possibility of replacing its own security guards with contracted services, to save money on benefits, as well as reductions in student transportation costs. Administrators caution that even if busing and security costs are reduced, they will have to eliminate additional millions in spending to balance the budget.

One proposal that has parents alarmed would cut bus transportation — now available to all district students — back to the bare minimums required by the state. Current law mandates rides only for elementary students living at least two miles from their school and for secondary students living at least three miles away.

Wyandanch's school board recently approved a ballot proposition that would impose minimum bus requirements. That proposition will be on the May 21 ballot for voters' consideration.

The proposition potentially could eliminate busing for more than 1,000 students, Newsday found in reviewing district financial data.

Residents said any such move could endanger students on foot who would be forced to cross railroad tracks that bisect Wyandanch from east to west or to walk along busy Straight Path, which runs north-south. Residents noted that the only alternative would be hiring more crossing guards — unlikely, given the shortage of funds.