Voter turnout in the Hempstead school district was relatively low as of Tuesday afternoon, despite the district’s call for public support on the proposed $215 million budget and a $46.8 million bond issue, as well as a highly contentious school board race.

As of 1 p.m. approximately 300 voters had turned out to district’s lone polling place, Alverta B. Gray Schultz Middle School, compared to more than 400 by that time last year, Acting Superintendent Regina Armstrong said. She wasn’t sure why turnout was “significantly lower,” but said it could be due to work schedules, adding that more people would likely come to vote in the evening.

Last year the budget was approved, 918-498, according to Newsday records.

The district’s proposed 2018-19 budget would be a 6.11 percent increase from the current spending plan, but would keep the property tax levy at $75,934,370, through a state-aid increase, the use of reserve funds, and other measures.

In the race for two school-board seats, the two incumbent candidates — President Maribel Touré and Vice President Gwendolyn Jackson, both members of the minority faction on the divided, five-member board, — are running as a team to defend their seats.

They’re vying against candidates Carmen Ayala and Patricia Spleen, who also are running as a team and are members of the grassroots Hempstead for Hempstead organization.

Seats are elected at-large and terms are three years.

Bradley Hinton, 67, who has grandchildren in the district and has lived there for eight years, said Tuesday he always makes it a point to vote. He voted in favor of the budget and the bond issue, which would fund demolition and replacement of the long-closed Marguerite G. Rhodes School, eliminating the need for nearly half of all portable classrooms in the district.

The project’s costs would be offset by state aid, leaving a remaining taxpayer-funded balance of $16,016,262. A resident with a school-tax bill of $5,000 annually would see an increase of about $80.

“The kids need a school and they need other things as well, so if we’re paying taxes, why not let our money go to the right place, for the kids, for the future,” Hinton said.

Several voters who spoke with Newsday outside the polling place Tuesday afternoon also said they voted in favor of the budget, though they have had concerned about the chronic troubles with the 8,000-plus student system’s fiscal operations.

Cleon McDonald, 47, who has lived in the district nearly all his life, and is himself a Hempstead graduate, said the budget is “a problem every year,” because a lot of the money “doesn’t make it to the kids.”

Still, he voted in favor of it, “for the kids, they really need to pass it,” he said.

The Hempstead for Hempstead advocacy group — which says it is focused on “promoting the common good and general welfare of people” in the school district and Hempstead village — had a large showing outside the middle school, with several tables and flyers supporting Ayala and Spleen.

On the other side of the sidewalk, incumbents Touré and Jackson had a truck with a digital billboard playing a campaign video in Spanish and English.

The hotly contested election is being watched by the State Education Department, which assigned an election monitor to the district. In the past, Hempstead school board elections have been challenged with allegations of voter fraud and election irregularities. The district also has hired several inspectors, poll watchers and translators, according to a spokeswoman for the district.

JoeLouis Brown, 79, who has been in the district for 20 years, said voted for Jackson and Touré because he “wanted to see the things change.”

Sixto Alamo, 55, who also has lived in the district for 20 years and his daughters graduated from the high school in 2014, said he also is looking for change, that’s why he voted for a combination of the candidates, though he wouldn’t say which ones.

“You come here for years and vote and vote and vote, but nothing gets done,” Alamo said. “So hopefully things change.”

Check back for developments on this and other stories in Newsday’s coverage of the 2018 school board elections.