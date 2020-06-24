Valley Stream's School District 13, which saw its proposed budget narrowly defeated last week, is attempting to rally public support for a revote by cutting its projected tax hike roughly in half and trimming more than $800,000 from increased spending.

The district's board on Tuesday night unanimously endorsed a revised $54.4 million budget that would raise spending 2.51% and tax revenues 1%. The $55.3 million budget originally proposed would have boosted spending 4.17%, well above Nassau County's average, and taxation 1.99%.

Valley Stream 13's initial spending plan was rejected 1,522 to 1,353 by voters on June 16. The budget was one of three defeated on Long Island, along with proposals in Uniondale and Riverhead. A total 121 budgets passed, most by lopsided majorities, in unusually heavy voting that was all via absentee ballot.

Uniondale's board also met Tuesday to discuss budget plans, but reached no final decisions. Riverhead's board is scheduled to meet Monday.

District 13's superintendent, Constance Evelyn, declared at the board meeting that the vote's closeness encouraged the district to revamp its plan quickly so supporters could start campaigning for passage in July. Statewide revotes are expected to be held either July 21 or July 28, though Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has not yet announced the date.

Another decision yet to be made in Albany is whether revotes will consist largely of mail-in ballots, as a continued precaution against COVID-19 infection.

Evelyn seemed to acknowledge that the district needed to work hard at getting its message across to voters, in a video recorded Monday and posted on its website. In the video, she said that increased direct online contact between teachers and students needed to be provided in the future, should the district continue to rely on virtual instruction as well as renewed classroom contact.