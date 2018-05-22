Officials in the Uniondale school district, one of two on Long Island hit by budget defeats, laid out several future options Tuesday afternoon, including seeking voter approval of a spending plan with a tax cut in a June revote.

They emphasized, however, that no final decision on the system’s proposed spending plan for 2018-19 will be made until next week at the earliest.

Superintendent William Lloyd told those at a lightly attended meeting that another session probably will be held next Tuesday evening to give more residents a chance to talk about the district’s next step.

Among the options, he said, are a June 19 revote on the same $197.3 million budget voted down last week — but with more of the district’s financial reserves applied to the revenue side to allow a 0.08 percent decrease in the tax levy.

Another avenue Lloyd outlined would provide for a revote on the same budget rejected by voters on May 15. That original spending plan called for a 0.99 percent tax-levy increase for 2018-19.

No options put forward so far would include reductions in the district’s proposed 5.41 percent spending increase, which was among highest in Nassau County and which became a target of some residents’ complaints earlier in the year.

Lloyd told a Newsday reporter that he was not entirely ruling out a spending reduction, but believed it was important to maintain student programs and services.

“I think it would be extremely harmful to cut programs for children,” Lloyd told the audience in Uniondale High School’s Little Theater.

Some in the audience took exception.

“There are times when you have to realize that you can’t spend money on all the things you want,” said one resident, who said he lives in the Westbury portion of the district but declined to give his name.

The school board in the North Bellmore district, the other system that suffered a budget setback last week, is slated to meet at 7:30 p.m. in the all-purpose room of Martin Avenue Elementary School in Bellmore.

The remaining 122 districts in Nassau and Suffolk counties gained voter approval of their spending plans. The overall 98.4 percent passage rate was among the highest on record for the Island.

North Bellmore school officials already said they will hold a revote on June 19 — the statewide date assigned for second attempts — and that the district’s proposed budget may be revised downward slightly from the original $57.2 million plan.

The state’s tax-cap law, which took effect during the 2012-13 school year, allows several options in cases where districts fail to pass budgets in the first round of balloting.

Under one approach, a district’s school board can adopt a “contingency” budget that freezes taxation at the current year’s level and holds spending within that limit.

In Uniondale, schools chief Lloyd said that moving to contingency would mean elimination of new equipment purchases and student programs, including field trips, summer school and after-school clubs. He added that reductions could even extend to the district’s award-winning show choir.

In response, one audience member, Charmise Desiré, who was elected to the school board and will take office July 1, referred to the threatened loss of the show choir as “a fear tactic, which I find deplorable.”

Districts that submit the same budget, or a revised version, to voters in June must continue to take the tax cap into consideration.

A budget that stays within the district’s tax cap, as set by state formula, can be approved by a simple majority vote. A budget that seeks to override the cap requires a 60 percent majority, and rejection in the second round of voting results in an automatic tax freeze.

That kind of financial restriction can force a school district to dig into reserve funds, cut staff or reduce student services.

Last week’s voter defeat of Uniondale’s $197.3 million budget was somewhat out of the ordinary in that the district had not proposed a tax override. To the contrary, the system’s tax collections under its proposed 2018-19 budget would have risen less than 1 percent, which was well under the allowed cap of 3.82 percent.

However, some local residents had complained that the 5.41 percent spending hike seemed high, especially because the district had just managed to push through a $158 million bond issue two months earlier for additional classrooms to accommodate surging enrollment, as well as technology improvements. The district has about 7,200 students.

In the end, Uniondale’s budget went down by a vote of 847 in favor and 1,009 opposed. In addition, the board’s president and vice president, Emerson Mott and James Sharpe III, both veteran trustees with more than 20 years’ service between them, were defeated by challengers Desiré and Justin Brown.

North Bellmore’s setback was even more unusual.

That district’s board, like Uniondale’s, had not tried to bust its tax cap. Moreover, its proposed budget actually obtained majority support in the initial round on May 15, with a vote of 1,322 in favor to 1,231 opposed.

North Bellmore faces the need for a revote nonetheless, triggered by a provision of the tax-cap law.

Last week’s ballot there included two spending proposals — separate from the budget and backed by two rival parent groups — which would have increased the number of students bused at district expense to public and non-public schools. Costs of the extra busing would have pushed the district over its cap, and that meant the proposed budget required a 60 percent majority.

No such busing propositions will appear on North Bellmore’s ballot on June 19, and a simple majority will suffice to approve the budget itself.

In an interview with Newsday, the district’s superintendent, Marie Testa, reiterated a point she had attempted to make with residents throughout the budgeting season — that the district’s spending blueprint is reasonable, especially considering that it covers costs of the local public library as well as the 2,052-student system.

“We worked very diligently and strategically to advance our instructional program, while understanding the [financial] challenges our community residents face,” Testa said.