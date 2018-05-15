Polls start opening at 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Tuesday in many school districts across Long Island as residents weigh in on proposed budgets totaling nearly $13 billion, along with contested board races featuring 207 candidates in 56 districts.

Public school leaders said they are hoping that recent history repeats itself in this year’s budget-vote results.

A full 100 percent of districts’ spending plans in Nassau and Suffolk counties — 124 budgets in all — passed in the initial round of balloting at this time last year, meaning that no revotes were needed in June. Those results marked a record, although approval rates have climbed steadily over the past six years, both in the two-county region and statewide.

Education finance experts agreed that a major factor in the growing number of budget approvals has been the state’s imposition of tax-cap restrictions, which took effect during the 2012-13 school year. The caps limit annual increases in local school property taxes under a formula based largely on the inflation rate, and districts that keep within those boundaries have found it to be a sure path to success with voters.

“I’m very hopeful that we will have a very significant majority of budgets passed,” said Joseph Dragone, assistant superintendent for business and administration in the Roslyn system and a longtime analyst of regional fiscal trends. “I think school districts have worked hard to keep budget increases in line.”

Only one district, the 645-student Greenport system on the Island’s semirural North Fork, is seeking to override its cap limit this year — and it has done so successfully twice before. In North Bellmore, two parent groups have petitioned for expanded student bus transportation that would push taxation beyond the allowed limit there.

Because of those potential cap-piercings, in those two districts the proposed budgets for 2018-19 must be OK’d by 60 percent of those voting to pass, rather than a simple majority.

Islandwide, proposed spending plans show an average 2.85 percent increase for the coming academic year, to $12.8 billion, while tax collections would grow 2.37 percent, to $8.7 billion. State aid pays for most costs not covered by local property taxes.

The increases under these proposed budgets, though at their highest point for the region in five years, remain tightly regulated by the state’s cap restrictions on local taxation. School taxes account for more than 60 percent of homeowners’ assessment bills in a region where such bills consistently rank among the nation’s highest.

Newsday’s annual survey of district spending plans found wide disparities in approach from one community to another.

A total of 56 school systems in the region propose to expand programs, staffs or both — sometimes in a major way. For instance, a ballot proposition in Massapequa seeks approval to allot $15.3 million for an aquatic center at Berner Middle School.

Eighteen districts plan reductions — among them, Eastport-South Manor, which projects the loss of more than 70 staff positions to avoid running into the red. Another 35 districts propose to maintain current staff and programs.

For many districts, the proposed 2018-19 budgets provide a chance to restore student programs and services lost during the years immediately following the Great Recession.

Shoreham-Wading River, for example, is adding student clubs at both the elementary and secondary levels in areas ranging from Science Olympiad to yoga to cheerleading.

“Bringing those things back is definitely a priority,” said Gerald Poole, who took over the district as superintendent in July.

For some districts this year, the toughest question was not whether to remain within their caps — that was a given — but whether to remain well below those maximum tax limits as a signal to local residents that they understood the strain imposed by property taxes.

More than half of homeowners in Nassau County and nearly one-third in Suffolk pay $10,000 or more in property taxes, compared with a national rate of 4.4 percent, according to Attom Data Solutions, a California-based real-estate information company.

Such homeowners could face a fiscal reckoning in April 2019, when a new federal tax law takes full effect. The law limits to $10,000 the amount of state and local taxes that property owners can deduct on their federal income taxes.

Elwood, like many districts, decided to hold the tax increase in 2018-19 substantially below the cap limit. The district projects that its 2018-19 tax levy — that is, total revenues raised through property taxes — will rise 2.72 percent, rather than the maximum under the cap of nearly 4.22 percent.

Kenneth Bossert, the Elwood superintendent, said the district’s board was mindful of two things: federal tax law and the fact that voters in November approved a $34.5-million bond issue for school renovations.

“They wanted to be responsible to the taxpayers, particularly when the public had already supported a capital bond,” Bossert said. “Also, there was the uncertainty over federal tax law and the effect this would have on individual homeowners.”

With Michael R. Ebert