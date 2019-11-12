Sen. Chuck Schumer on Tuesday pushed for release of a federal report on the effectiveness of installing cameras on school buses to catch drivers who illegally pass the vehicles.

The study could result in the release of federal money to municipalities weighing the cost of the camera program.

"This is a study we need because if they find it's dangerous, then school districts might decide to put these [cameras] on the sides of their buses," Schumer said outside the bus loop at Great Neck South Middle School.

"A lot of school districts don't know whether they should or they should not … and this study will determine it," Schumer said.

Schumer said the federal National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has "slow-walked the study." His office said the department promised a report in the fall of 2018.

"We need that study to be done," Schumer said.

NHTSA officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Schumer said he would back the Stop for School Buses Act of 2019, which would require the U.S. Department of Transportation to conduct a public safety campaign to highlight the importance of stopping for school buses.

Schumer said if the federal study shows that safety is an issue, "a big pot of money" allocated for highway safety funding can be released to school districts for the cost of the cameras and enforcement.

In September, the Nassau County Legislature authorized the camera monitoring program. School boards must decide whether to opt into the program and enter into contracts with the county. Nassau will need to hire a vendor to install the equipment on buses.

The owner of the ticketed vehicle will be liable for penalties, which start at $250 for a first violation, according to the county's new law. County officials in September said they would survey districts to determine if they are interested in adding the cameras to buses.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said at Schumer's news conference that school districts have been in touch with the county about the program, but the cost has been an issue for districts and the county.

"We're beginning these conversations with our school districts now, and the key is to roll this out in a way where the public is well-informed, and the school districts that want to work with us get the cooperation that they need," she said.