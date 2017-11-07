A negotiating session between the union for striking school bus drivers and Ronkonkoma-based Baumann & Sons Buses Inc. is scheduled at 6 p.m. Tuesday with a federal mediator, as educators and parents hope for a quick end to the job action that began Monday.

Tuesday brings a reprieve for the four public school districts in Nassau County that are affected because it is Election Day and classes are not being held. But most of the private schools in those areas, with students who are provided transportation by those districts, will be open.

The strike has an impact on an estimated 20,000 students in the Baldwin, Freeport, Hicksville and Rockville Centre districts, as well as the NYC Office of Pupil Transportation, with students in Queens and Brooklyn.

Among the private schools seeing an impact are Chaminade High School in Mineola, Kellenberg Memorial High School in Uniondale and Freeport Christian Academy.

The Rockville Centre school district, in a post on its website late Monday, said that Baumann had “committed to providing full transportation, including late busses” on Tuesday for students attending several parochial schools: Chaminade, Kellenberg and Sacred Heart Academy in Hempstead.

The district also secured Guardian Bus Co., based in Oceanside, to offer full transportation Tuesday for students attending St. Agnes Cathedral School, the notice said.

Rockville Centre’s notice said the district was working to secure “contingent transportation” for Wednesday should the strike continue and that parents should check its website for updates.

The strike “is disappointing on many levels,” company President Ronald Baumann said in a statement Monday, noting that meetings with the mediator also are scheduled for Friday and Nov. 28.

Workers were on strike beginning 5 a.m. Monday, said Debra Hagan, president of Transport Workers Union Local 252, which represents 300 drivers, monitors and mechanics.

Traffic congestion and scenes of frustration and confusion played out at some schools in the affected districts Monday during the times for drop-off and afternoon dismissal.

Outside Caroline G. Atkinson School in Freeport at the 2:25 p.m. dismissal, the street in front and the bus circle were choked with cars.

Grandparents, cousins and working parents streamed in from a parking lot across from the school and parking spots blocks away to pick up the children who usually take buses home.

“This is crazy to have to get out of work early,” said Freeport’s Ali Galvin, manager in a custom house broker in Valley Stream who arrived to pick up her 11-year-old twin girls.

Diane and Monty Stratton of Freeport were picking up a grandchild and found the situation confusing.

“It’s a pain in the neck,” Monty Stratton said. “There’s no organization, just come pick your kid up.”

Some children waited out front, some seeming a little anxious. “It’s chaotic,” complained one mom, Jan Hurst of Freeport, who came to pick up her sixth-grader. “You can’t even find the kids.”

Freeport Superintendent Kishore Kuncham said the strike contributed to an increase in absenteeism, with some schools reaching 15 percent compared with the norm of less than 5 percent.

About 5,000 of the district’s 7,300 students use buses to get to school, he said.

“I really hope the adults come together and resolve it immediately by tomorrow night,” Kuncham said of the Tuesday evening session. “Let’s get back to normalcy by Wednesday.”

Students who would normally take the bus home from Hicksville Middle School waited for their rides home on Monday afternoon, clustered on the north side of the school. Teachers and other school personnel directed the stream of parents to park and pick up their children.

Antonia Perez, of Hicksville, took a half day from her job as a cashier to pick up her son at 2:20 p.m.

“It’s a total inconvenience,” she said.

Liam Flanagan, of Hicksville, waited in his car to pick up his two brothers, who usually take the bus home.

“I woke up this morning and was blindsided by it. I hope it ends soon ’cause I’m never doing this again,” Flanagan said, laughing. “They’re walking next time.”

A sticking point in the negotiations between Baumann and the union has been over payment to drivers on days off in the school calendar that occur during the five-day week, including snow days, Hagan has said.

With Rachel Uda