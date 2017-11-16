A bus strike that had disrupted transportation in four Nassau school districts has been resolved, according to the union president.

“We’ve sent everybody back to work who chooses to go back to work,” TWU Local 252 president Debra Hagan said Thursday morning.

Hagan said she would be bringing the proposal to the membership Friday morning for a vote.

School districts disrupted by a nearly two-week labor dispute between striking drivers and Baumann & Sons Buses Inc. of Ronkonkoma had been shoring up plans Wednesday night to cover bus routes as last-minute talks between union and bus company officials broke off late Wednesday.

Officials for the bus company could not immediately be reached for comment.

The strike has disrupted transportation for more than 20,000 students in four Nassau school districts — Baldwin, Freeport, Hicksville and Rockville Centre.

