Union says Nassau school bus strike is over

The strike by drivers for Baumann & Sons Buses Inc. was affecting 20,000 students at four Nassau school districts.

Students are dropped off at Archer Street School

Students are dropped off at Archer Street School in Freeport by Guardian Buses as the Baumann school bus strike continued on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Scott Eidler and Lisa Irizarry  scott.eidler@newsday.com, lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @ScottyEidz
A bus strike that had disrupted transportation in four Nassau school districts has been resolved, according to the union president.

“We’ve sent everybody back to work who chooses to go back to work,” TWU Local 252 president Debra Hagan said Thursday morning.

Hagan said she would be bringing the proposal to the membership Friday morning for a vote.

School districts disrupted by a nearly two-week labor dispute between striking drivers and Baumann & Sons Buses Inc. of Ronkonkoma had been shoring up plans Wednesday night to cover bus routes as last-minute talks between union and bus company officials broke off late Wednesday.

Officials for the bus company could not immediately be reached for comment.

The strike has disrupted transportation for more than 20,000 students in four Nassau school districts — Baldwin, Freeport, Hicksville and Rockville Centre.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Scott Eidler is an education reporter and has worked at Newsday since 2012. He is a native Long Islander.

