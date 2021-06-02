Four school districts set public hearings ahead of budget revotes

A series of public hearings on school budget revote proposals will kick off around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Three Village district, which is one of four systems where spending plans were rejected by voters last month.

This year's second round of voting in the districts, set for June 15, is shaping up as a test of the state's strict tax-cap law. Three Village and two other districts, Bridgehampton and Wantagh, are making second attempts to override their caps.

Here are details on proposed spending, tax plans and meetings in the four districts:

Three Village: Wednesday's public hearing will follow a closed-door executive session by the school board at the district's North Country Administration Center, 100 Suffolk Ave., Stony Brook. Attendance will be both in-person and online.

The district's proposed budget of $222.66 million remains unchanged from the first round of balloting, with a 1.75% spending hike and a 1.85% tax increase. The plan exceeds a state-imposed cap and, for that reason, requires a 60% voter majority to win approval.

Wantagh: A public hearing is set for 8 p.m. Thursday at the district's high school. Attendance will be both in-person and online.

The district's $82.76 million budget, which has been reduced from the original plan, would raise spending 1.88% and taxes 1.96%. This exceeds the district's cap and requires a 60% voter majority.

Northport-East Northport: A hearing is to start at 7 p.m. Thursday at the high school. Attendance will be in-person and online.

Northport's proposed $174.69 million budget has been trimmed slightly from the original. The plan carries a 1.12% spending increase and a zero tax change, which is within the district's cap and needs only a simple majority to pass.

Bridgehampton: A hearing is set for 7 p.m. June 8 at the high school. Attendance will be in-person.

The district's proposed $20.66 million budget is unchanged from the original. It would raise spending 8.81% and taxes 8.93%, which exceeds the cap and requires a 60% voter majority.