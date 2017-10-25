Pink was the standout color this month in schools across Long Island.

Students and staff sported everything from pink ribbons to pink clothing to pink hair in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which ends Tuesday.

New Hyde Park Memorial High School held a Pink Mile Walk that raised $2,500 for the American Cancer Society and the Adelphi NY Statewide Breast Cancer Hotline & Support Program. Admission came with the purchase of pink shoelaces — 400 pairs were sold — with more money raised through raffles of donated items, including a pink bicycle and pink candy basket.

“The outpouring of generosity for breast cancer awareness is outstanding,” said New Hyde Park English teacher Katie Kaspar, the event’s organizer. “It makes me so hopeful and confident that we will find a cure someday.”

In Locust Valley, the high school’s volleyball teams raised nearly $600 through a “Dig Pink” rally held in collaboration with the Side-Out Foundation. The rally, which took place before a game against Glen Cove High School, included a bake sale with pink-frosted cupcakes and chocolate candy shaped as breast cancer ribbons.

In Farmingdale, Weldon E. Howitt Middle School hosted a “Make Cents Out of Breast Cancer” fundraiser in which kids donated spare change during homeroom, with the top-collecting class in each grade receiving a bagel breakfast.

Teachers and students at Washington-Rose Elementary School in Roosevelt donated $5 and $1, respectively, to wear denim and pink to school on Fridays.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

GREAT NECK

New principals

The Great Neck school district has three new principals: Daniel Holtzman at Great Neck North High School, Christopher Gitz at Great Neck South High School and Emily Zucal at Lakeville Elementary School. They replaced Bernard Kaplan, Susan Elliot and Phyllis Feldman, respectively, who all retired.

Holtzman most recently served nine years as principal of Shoreham-Wading River High School and before that was the school’s assistant principal for two years, while Gitz most recently served as principal of Lindenhurst High School since 2014.

Zucal previously was Lakeville’s assistant principal for five years.

OYSTER BAY

Head of school

Laura Kang is the new head of school for East Woods School, the first woman to head the independent school in its 71-year history. She replaced Matthew Bradley.

The private school has an enrollment of about 150 students in pre-nursery through eighth grade.

Kang most recently was head of school at Mizzentop Day School in upstate Pawling. She also has been a middle school head and teacher at Severn School, a private school in Maryland.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“I have become a strong believer in the pre-nursery/eighth-grade model of independent school education, and this is where I have chosen to spend my time and attention,” Kang said. “East Woods School provides me with the opportunity to focus on these crucial years.”

ISLANDWIDE

Spirit of Community Awards

The 2018 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards is inviting students in grades 5-12 who made meaningful volunteer contributions to their communities during the past year to apply to be named New York’s top youth volunteers.

Middle school and high school volunteers selected in each state and the District of Columbia will be named state honorees and receive $1,000 and silver medallions, and seven distinguished finalists will receive bronze medallions.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Ten national honorees will receive $5,000, gold medallions, a crystal trophy for their school, and $5,000 grants for the nonprofit of their choice from The Prudential Foundation.

The awards are sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals. The application is at spirit.prudential.com and the deadline is Nov. 7.