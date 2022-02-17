Three Long Island teams are flying high after their achievement in an inaugural space-themed tech contest.

Teams from Brentwood High School, Connetquot High School in Bohemia and Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park are among 57 winners nationwide in NASA's TechRise Student Challenge, which asked students to create experiments that autonomously operate and collect data from the edge of space aboard a suborbital rocket or high-altitude balloon. The competition received entries from about 600 teams in grades 6 to 12.

Brentwood's team was a winner in the suborbital rocket category for its project, "Microgravity Nail Clipper Attachment," while Sewanhaka and Connetquot's teams were winners in the high-altitude balloon category for their projects titled "Atmospheric Measurement of Noxious Gases Using Sensors (A.M.O.N.G.U.S.)" and "Mission Impossible: Life in the Atmosphere," respectively.

Winners were awarded $1,500 to build their experiments, which are now being prepared for a flight test in 2023.

"I can't wait to see these incredible experiments come to life," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "At NASA, we educate and inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers and explorers."

Entries were evaluated by a slate of nearly 500 volunteer judges, who included NASA personnel and experts in technology subject matter based on criteria ranging from the experiments' impact on society to the quality of its build plan.

"I'm truly lucky as a teacher to have such bright and motivated students," said Sewanhaka's team adviser, Jack Chen.

SYOSSET

Apprentice Challenge

A nine-student team from Syosset High School recently placed first in Adelphi University's Apprentice Challenge, which asked teens to assemble a strategic marketing plan and present it to a panel of judges. Team members were Aanya Bhatia, Jacob Cheng, Kyle Dapice, Riddhi Parthasarathy, Lauren Rogers, Julietta Roselli, Ali Rosenberg, Brittany Shi and Ivy Xu.

This year's challenge, which attracted 25 teams from across Long Island, presented students with the task of creating a marketing plan for personal care company L'Oréal that incorporated the launch of a new product that aligns with its goals for diversity, equity and inclusion.

The other top-five finalist teams came from Connetquot High School in Bohemia, Harborfields High School in Greenlawn, Mineola High School, North Shore High School in Glen Head and Syosset High School.

VALLEY STREAM

Aviation Club

Valley Stream Central High School is offering students a chance to earn their wings with a new Aviation Club, which features a flight simulator equipped with a full yoke and throttle as well as the latest version of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

The club, which meets weekly, tasks students with reading up on the basics of flying before using the simulator. They then learn how to operate planes including a basic single-propeller Cessna 172, Airbus A320 and Boeing 747.

"It's a great way to learn how to fly, and see what the controls are like," said club member Samee Udin, a sophomore at the school.

ISLANDWIDE

'Go APE'

Eight students were winners of Awards of Excellence last month in the Art League of Long Island's 15th Annual Go APE Advanced Placement Student Exhibition, which featured 2D and 3D works by 135 students from 42 high schools across Long Island.

Winners and their high schools were: Zavier Foster, Baldwin; Natalie Hayes, East Rockaway; Sofia Innamorato and Isabel Mongiello, Syosset; Gagandeep Kaur, Floral Park; Jean Park, Sewanhaka; Tierra Thomas, Elmont; and Alisha Zhou, Manhasset.

The Art League of Long Island is a nonprofit visual arts center whose mission is to provide a forum and showcase for artists of all ages and ability levels.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT