Two teams from The Stony Brook School tied for first place at this year's Long Island High School Ethics Bowl, making it the third consecutive year the school has won the event.

The 11th annual competition, which drew 24 teams to Hofstra University, challenges students to analyze real-life, and timely, ethical issues. They are judged on the quality of their contributions to a civil discussion.

For winning, Stony Brook was eligible for the national bowl in North Carolina on April 17 and 19, which has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was very proud of the students' work," said Sean Riley, Stony Brook's co-coach with Brad Brummeler. "It's a testament to the quality of our overall academic program."

Team members were Aria Amin, Chimelu Ani, Marta Bennett, Anthony Cacciato, Bobby Feng, Nathan Freeman, Pedro Gradvohl, Myles Johnson, Natalia Oben, David Song, Amelia Specht, McKenzie Taylor, Wensan Yin and Avalon Zborovsky-Fenster.

Other high schools receiving awards were: Bethpage, Best Round 4; Farmingdale, Spirit of the Ethics Bowl; Oceanside, Best Judges' Questions; Roslyn, Best Commentary; and Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Syosset, Best Response.

Third-place honors went to teams from Bethpage and Syosset high schools.

ROSLYN

InvestWrite winner

Buckley Country Day School fifth-grader Tyler Deng won first place in the grades four and five division of the SIFMA Foundation's InvestWrite national essay competition for fall 2019. The competition is a culminating activity for the foundation's Stock Market Game.

Deng's essay pitched virtual investors on a $3.5 million investment to construct 100 schools in China's Hubei Province, his grandparents' hometown, to prevent children from walking long distances to school in the cold. He would then double the seed money using a 10-year investment plan.

Winners were chosen through "rigorous judging" by teachers and industry professionals who evaluated students' understanding of financial concepts, foundation officials said.

COUNTYWIDE

Read Across America

Many schools hosted reading-themed activities in March for the National Education Association's Read Across America Day, which coincided with Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

In North Bellmore, kindergartners at Newbridge Road Elementary School paired up with sixth-graders to read Dr. Seuss books and posted comments about their favorite stories on a SmartBoard. They also measured one another's feet using paper clips and counting cubes in honor of Dr. Seuss' "The Foot Book."

In Massapequa Park, McKenna Elementary School held a week of themed days — such as "Fox In Socks Day," in which kids wore silly or mismatched socks, or "Sleep Book Day," in which students wore pajamas and read by flashlight.

In Glen Cove, Gribbin Elementary School students learned how Dr. Seuss became famous, and they gathered outside to read his books, including "Green Eggs and Ham" and "The Cat in the Hat."

ISLANDWIDE

Regional delegates

Five students have been named regional delegates at this year's Long Island Junior Science and Humanities Symposium. Delegates and their schools districts are: Makenzie Komack, Roslyn; Kyle La Spisa, William Floyd; Jaime Levin, Port Washington; Rithika Narayan, Elwood; and Keena Yin, Great Neck.

To participate, students submitted research papers for evaluation by a panel of judges with the best selected for presentation at the symposium. They will next compete at the national symposium, which will be held as a virtual competition April 15 to 17.

Long Island's regional finalists and their school districts were: Ethan Sontarp, Commack; Viraj Jayam, East Williston; Rithika Narayan, Elwood; Max Goldman, Great Neck; Tong Ye, Half Hollow Hills; Richard Ren and Davesh Valagolam, Jericho; Taryn O'Connor and Kayleigh O'Melia, Kings Park; and Ella Wesson, Manhasset.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT