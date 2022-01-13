Long Island students have helped thousands of local families stay warm this winter through collections of everything from socks to scarves.

One sock-collecting initiative, called Socktober, saw more than 1,500 new pairs collected by students at Seneca Middle School in Holbrook — including a whopping 1,200 pairs by eighth-grader Nicholas Goulding — to benefit the Long Island Coalition for the Homeless.

A similar effort at West End Elementary School in Lynbrook collected 650 pairs for organizations including Bethany House in Baldwin.

"Socks are the least donated item given to homeless shelters," said Lynn Coyle, associate principal of John Quincy Adams Primary School in Deer Park where 100 pairs were collected for local shelters.

In Valley Stream, about 150 winter clothing items were collected as part of a Giving Tree project hosted by third-grade classes at Howell Road Elementary School. The donated items were used to decorate a tree in the hallway before going to the school's Community Market, where families in need are invited to shop.

In Wantagh, the elementary school's Student Council held a drive that collected 75 new and gently used coats as part of a Coats for Kids campaign sponsored by Assemb. David McDonough (R-Merrick).

In Seaford, about 100 gloves, hats and scarves were collected for the Long Island Coalition for the Homeless through a drive held by Seaford Harbor Elementary School's Safety Patrol.

"I’m glad to be a part of being able to donate these items to people less fortunate than me," Seaford Harbor fifth-grader Lyla Hanshe said. "It makes me happy to know that I'm making a difference."

LYNBROOK

'Flight School'

Lynbrook School District has launched Flight School, a program to engage students in grades three to five in project-based learning. It consists of two instructors who visit each class in the district and lead children in a two-day "immersive learning experience" in which they engineer solutions to real-world problems, the district said.

In one recent project, fourth-graders built their own windmills, which harnessed the mechanical energy produced by wind to lift a load.

"I think that it's very inclusive and has a lot of fun activities," said Leo Krokoff, a fifth-grader at the district's West End Elementary School.

ROSLYN

Playwriting winner

Roslyn High School senior Andrew Defrin was one of four winners statewide — and the only one from Long Island — in the New York State Theatre Education Association's 2021 Student Playwriting Competition. He was selected for his five-minute play, "Creatures," which he developed with English teacher Scott Segal.

The winning plays were performed earlier this month at a showcase event in upstate Callicoon.

"Andrew is an amazingly gifted young theater artist," Segal said. "Creative ideas just flow out of him like a volcano."

ISLANDWIDE

Presidential Scholar nominees

Four Long Island students — Britney Bennett of Elmont Memorial High School, Alexandra Clougher of William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach, Zavier Foster of Baldwin High School, and Joseph Mathew of Hauppauge High School — were among 25 high school seniors statewide named nominees for the 2022 U.S. President Scholars Program by the New York State Education Department.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects the scholars annually based on such factors as academic achievement, artistic excellence and community service. Winners are announced in May.

"I am so proud of these hardworking, talented New York students, and I am honored to nominate them for this prestigious program," said State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa. "They are truly among the best and brightest."

— MICHAEL R. EBERT