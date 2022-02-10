School Notebook: Garden City team chosen for space program

Garden City Middle School seventh-graders have been selected for an out-of-this-world opportunity.

A science experiment proposed by Bridget Coviello, Isabelle DeNoto, Samantha Racich and Elsie Ross will be launched into space this year as part of the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education's Student Spaceflight Experiments Program.

Their experiment, titled "How does microgravity affect the germination of a tomato seed," is one of 23 worldwide chosen to board a SpaceX vehicle and be transported 250 miles to the International Space Station.

"We are very proud of their hard work and devotion to science," said Garden City's science curriculum coordinator Elena Cascio. "It's a true project-based learning that inspires students to love science and dream big."

The team is now preparing its project to be performed in space by astronauts, school officials said. The selected experiments are expected to be launched in late spring.

"We all are looking forward to learning how the microgravity affects the germination of tomato seeds and compare the results with the ground experiment performed by all our seventh grade students," said Christine Lebenns, a teacher facilitator and community program director for Garden City.

BOHEMIA

Business Academy

Connetquot High School has launched a Business Academy in which students can further focus on studying business principles. The academy's inaugural class consists of 35 teens, who can follow the path to achieving a Career and Technical Education accreditation.

To graduate from the academy, students must earn 4.5 business credits — including required courses — and complete 54 hours of work-based learning. Seniors must be enrolled in the school's Virtual Enterprise course with a GPA of 90 or higher and with plans to pass the National Occupational Competency Testing Institute exam and receive CTE designation.

"The Business Academy allows the students who have found an interest in business to follow their path," said the district's director of social studies and business, Robert Cassagne. "Through the academy, we will teach real-life business skills through courses and partnerships with outside business organizations."

GARDEN CITY AND HICKSVILLE

Disney Dreamers

Sanalee Troupe of the Waldorf School of Garden City and Malaya Talavera of Hicksville High School are among 100 students nationwide selected to participate next month in the Disney Dreamers Academy, an educational mentorship program created and hosted by Walt Disney World Resort.

The academy is designed to broaden career awareness and create exclusive opportunities for Black students from underrepresented communities. It includes career-building workshops, networking sessions and mentorship connections.

Troupe and Talavera were selected from thousands of applicants who answered essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future.

PORT JEFFERSON STATION

Branding competition winners

Comsewogue High School’s Virtual Enterprise students recently earned a perfect score and won first place nationally in Virtual Enterprise International's National Company Branding Competition, which challenged teams to create a brand presence — including the development of a company logo, color palette and business cards.

The students were selected for their virtual firm, SubZero, which designs products to help athletes stay cool while playing sports. The competition received 156 entries nationwide.

"This win is a testament to our determination and growth as students who know how to function as effective employees," said Comsewogue senior and SubZero CEO, Emma Wiermann.

COUNTYWIDE

Education Partners

Eleven individuals and four organizations have been selected to receive Education Partner Awards from Nassau BOCES for their "profound effect on public education in Nassau County," the organization said.

This year's individual awardees are: Robert Dillon, district superintendent, Nassau BOCES; Anthony Fierro, executive director, Nassau BOCES Department of Facilities Services; James Hughes, social studies teacher, Farmingdale High School; Nicholas Hydo, technical director, MSG Networks; Albert Inserra, retired dean, president, professor and superintendent; Maria Jordan-Awalom, board of education president, Freeport School District; Barbara Longo, retired assistant director, Nassau BOCES Department of Special Education; Sunita Manjrekar, board of education secretary, Hicksville School District; Robert Manley, editor-in-chief, SCOPE Education Service's Journal for Leadership and Instruction; Rebecca Sanin, president/CEO, Health and Welfare Council of Long Island; and Gwyeth Smith, founder/president, College Quest. The organizational awardees are: Freeport Educational Foundation, Long Island Regional Technical Assistance Center, Massapequa Kiwanis Club and Workforce Career Readiness.

ISLANDWIDE

'Rapid React'

Dozens of teams across Long Island recently received a kit of parts as part of their participation in this year's FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Competition.

The kits — which included motors, batteries and control system components — were handed out last month by the School-Business Partnerships of Long Island at the property of Schenk USA Corp. in Deer Park. Teams are now working to design and build robots that weigh up to 120 pounds and will compete in a regional competition this spring at Hofstra University.

This year's competition has a theme of "Rapid React," which will challenge competing alliances to guide their robots to retrieve color-coded cargo and score it into a hub — as well as engage robots with a hangar in each match's final moments. It is being presented by The Boeing Co.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT