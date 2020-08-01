School districts across Long Island are releasing reopening plans, some of which detail a return to face-to-face instruction, ahead of a decision expected within the next week by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on which regions will be cleared to open this fall.

Three Village Central School District’s plan calls for complete in-person instruction starting in September for the K-12 district of about 5,878 students. The Smithtown district of 8,635 students plans to implement a hybrid model — a mix of remote and in-person instruction.

Huntington schools, where 4,425 students are enrolled, are planning for a phased-in hybrid return. And Sayville, a district of 2,878 students, will have K-5 students return in-person and adopt a hybrid model for grades 6-12.

Many school leaders sent notices to their communities Friday, when reopening plans were due to the state. The plans were posted on the districts’ main websites with the caveat that plans could change throughout the year based on guidance from Cuomo’s office and the state Education Department.

Cuomo has said schools would be able to reopen if the coronavirus infection level is at 5% or lower in their region by the first week of August.

“Based on current regional transmission rates, task force and committee discussion, and assessment of available research and data … we are recommending a full return to school for students across all grade levels,” read Three Village’s plan. “Due to the enrollment and the configuration of the schools in the district, a hybrid model will not be necessary unless we are directed by the governor and the New York State Education Department.”

Some larger classes will either be split or moved to larger spaces in the schools to allow for social distancing, the district said in its plans.

Students who can’t go to school in-person because of a medical condition will be provided home tutoring if a parent submits documentation recently obtained from a licensed medical professional, the district said.

“I’m extremely happy with the plans,” said Kim Bilello, of South Setauket, who has a 5-year-old daughter headed to kindergarten in the Three Village district this fall. “I wanted not only my daughter but all kids to be back in the classrooms with the proper precautions in place, and the district is ready to do that.”

School buses will be disinfected at the end of each day, and drivers will get gloves, masks and face shields, as well as training on health hygiene protocols, the Three Village district said.

Bilello said she feels confident sending her kindergartner to school on the bus.

“I think everybody has to decide based on their situation and what’s best for their family,” Bilello said. “I feel safe sending her back, as long as everybody’s following the guidelines and the bus drivers are wearing masks and gloves, and the buses are being sanitized.”

Some districts have asked parents to submit requests before the start of school if they want to keep their children home.

“It is critical for us to secure this information in advance, so we can plan appropriately,” Huntington Superintendent James Polansky said in a letter to parents. Huntington parents have until Aug. 24 to submit their requests.

Meal time for students will look much different this fall, according to some of the plans.

In Sayville, at the start of the school day, faculty will record the total number of students per class who wish to buy school lunch that day, the district’s plans state. A food service worker will then visit each classroom to collect the orders. Lunch will then be served on food carts and brought to each classroom at the scheduled times, the district said in its plans.

Before getting their meals, students will be instructed to clean their hands, and students will eat lunch at their desks, the plans state.

“For instructional purposes, classrooms have already been set up to observe the 6-feet social distancing guidelines. If a student or staff needs to move around the area/room, masks should be worn,” the district said in the plans. “After meal times are complete, all trash will be removed from the classrooms in an orderly fashion observing social distancing.”

About 50 districts in the state did not submit reopening plans by the Friday deadline. The state Education Department said it would release that list Wednesday.