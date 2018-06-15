The principal of Baldwin High School, who was the subject of controversy when she was first hired in 2016, has resigned with two years remaining on her contract, a district spokeswoman confirmed Friday.

Caterina Lafergola, hired by the school district in June 2016, stepped down this week, turning in her resignation Wednesday, said the spokeswoman, Mary Furcht. Another principal has not yet been named and school officials declined to comment further.

Her annual salary was listed as $167,416, according to a Newsday database of public school payrolls.

Parents had petitioned against her hiring saying Lafergola who was a prior principal at the mostly male vocational Automotive High school — one of the lowest performing schools in New York City — was not a good fit for the district. The petition which had about 1,500 signatures, said she lacked experience and leadership skills to run Baldwin High School.

Friday, Shani Bruno, a parent who launched the petition, said she hopes the district takes better care in selecting the next high school principal.

“It’s unfortunate that the district is in a position again now, two years later after all of the community reservations about the appointment,” Bruno said. “And to me this calls into question the judgment of the superintendent and the Board of Education that empowers her to make such a poor choice in a building leader for our community’s high school.”

Baldwin Superintendent Shari L. Camhi was unavailable for comment Friday. Lafergola did not immediately return a call for comment.

Baldwin High School serves more than 1,500 students. Statistics from the New York State Report Card showed it had a 92 percent graduation rate for 2017, above the average for high schools on Long Island.

Lafergola had a rocky tenure at Automotive High School, which now enrolls fewer than 350 students and has a 72 percent graduation rate, in Brooklyn. News reports stated she resigned there in 2016 after clashing with the union.

In Baldwin, Lafergola’s hiring was unanimously approved by the Board of Education. The district issued a statement saying Lafergola had “an outstanding vision for education.”

The district hosted a meet and greet with her at the time.