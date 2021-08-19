Long Island school districts have started announcing plans for reopening this fall, including mask policies, social distancing rules and quarantining protocols. Many districts are still finalizing them.

Citing the contagious delta variant, the CDC released its guidelines recommending masks indoors for all teachers, staff, students and visitors in school, regardless of vaccination status. In addition, the CDC’s order to wear masks on public transportation includes school buses.

New York has left it up to individual districts to create their own plans. Suffolk County recommended schools follow the CDC guidance, while Nassau County said it would leave the decision to each district.

Some districts like Riverhead, Jericho and Roosevelt have announced they would mandate masks, while Massapequa said they will be "recommended, but not required."

According to The Associated Press, incoming Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state does have the ability to mandate masks in schools.

"In a matter of days, I’ll be able to say we will have mask mandates," Hochul said in Queens on Wednesday. "I just don’t have that authority at this time, when I’m not going to overstep."

Hochul is set to take over as governor on Aug. 24 after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s resignation takes effect.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Below are Long Island school districts' mask policies we know of so far. Newsday will be updating this list.