Long Island Education

Long Island school districts' latest reopening plans and mask mandates

School districts have begun releasing reopening plans for

School districts have begun releasing reopening plans for the 2021-22 school year, including Syosset, Greenport and Port Washington.  Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Erin Serpico erin.serpico@newsday.com
Long Island school districts have started announcing plans for reopening this fall, including mask policies, social distancing rules and quarantining protocols. Many districts are still finalizing them.

Citing the contagious delta variant, the CDC released its guidelines recommending masks indoors for all teachers, staff, students and visitors in school, regardless of vaccination status. In addition, the CDC’s order to wear masks on public transportation includes school buses.

New York has left it up to individual districts to create their own plans. Suffolk County recommended schools follow the CDC guidance, while Nassau County said it would leave the decision to each district.

Some districts like Riverhead, Jericho and Roosevelt have announced they would mandate masks, while Massapequa said they will be "recommended, but not required."

According to The Associated Press, incoming Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state does have the ability to mandate masks in schools.

"In a matter of days, I’ll be able to say we will have mask mandates," Hochul said in Queens on Wednesday. "I just don’t have that authority at this time, when I’m not going to overstep."

Hochul is set to take over as governor on Aug. 24 after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s resignation takes effect.

Below are Long Island school districts' mask policies we know of so far. Newsday will be updating this list.


Erin Serpico is an assistant web producer who joined Newsday in November 2018. Originally from New Jersey, she now covers community events and produces local content for newsday.com while also helping run the homepage.

Didn’t find what you were looking for?