Beefed-up police patrols and a new tip line are among the safety enhancements planned for Suffolk County schools, officials said Wednesday.

“The latest initiatives are in addition to several public safety measures recently undertaken by Suffolk to ensure students, teachers, administrators and staff remain safe while in schools,” the officials said in a statement.

County Executive Steve Bellone and top law enforcement and education officials, including Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart, were expected to reveal details of the plan for the coming school year at a news conference later Wednesday.

Newsday reported last month on several security measures being taken for the 2018-2019 school year in the wake of mass shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas.

Syosset officials, for example, told Newsday they were upgrading entryways to their 10 buildings. Montauk was installing more cameras inside schools and Harborfields would be requiring visitors to wear photo ID badges.