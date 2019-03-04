TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
34° Good Evening
Long IslandEducation

Newsday holding forum on school security

Linda Beigel Schulman, mother of Scott Beigel, of

Linda Beigel Schulman, mother of Scott Beigel, of Dix Hills speaks at the protest outside Newsday about Long islanders blasting Rep. Peter King for hypocrisy on school gun safety in advance of Summit on Gun Reform on March 4, 2019 Photo Credit: William Perlman

By Joie Tyrrell joie.tyrrell@newsday.com @JoieTyrrell
Print

School security is the focus of a forum Monday night at Newsday’s auditorium that includes local experts on safety measures along with police leaders from Nassau and Suffolk counties and Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford).

Steve Israel, the longtime former Democratic congressman, is serving as moderator of the event. Panelists include Paul Guttenberg, of Commack, whose 14-year-old niece was among the 17 students and staff killed during the Feb, 14, 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and Kyleanne Hunter, vice president for Programs of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.

School safety has become a widespread topic of action and discussion, intensifying after the Parkland massacre. That was followed by a shooting May 18 at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, that left 10 dead and 13 injured.

Since then, throughout New York State, school districts have ramped up security, investing in more secure infrastructure, hardening entryways and installing cameras, strengthening partnerships with law enforcement and holding active-shooter trainings for teachers and staff.

Before Monday evening’s event, a group of King’s constituents gathered just off Pinelawn Road, outside Newsday's building, to protest what they described as King's lack of support for gun reform and failure to stand up to the gun lobby.

The demonstrators included Linda Beigel Shulman, of Dix Hills, who is the mother of Scott Beigel, a Long Island native and geography teacher killed in the Parkland shootings. Others in the group were from the March for Our Lives Northeast Regional chapter and students from local high schools.

Since the mass shootings last year, some schools on the Island have added armed guards to their security plans. That move has generated controversy. with some school boards and communities on Long Island endorsing it wholeheartedly and others vehemently opposing it. Massapequa, Hauppauge and Miller Place are among the districts that have approved plans to add armed security guards to their campuses.

Headshot

Joie Tyrrell is a Long Island native and covers education for Newsday, where she has worked for nearly 20 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone speaks during a Bellone nominates 3 for commissioner jobs
Suffolk police Chief of Department Stuart Cameron on Suffolk police end patrol shift changes at schools
Members of Local 66 protest in front of Nassau IDA to review tax breaks after union complaints
Reported shooting at Ronkonkoma IHOP at 339 Portion Cops: 'Targeted' shooting inside Suffolk IHOP
Former Suffolk police officer Robert Scheuerer appears at Ex-cop sentenced to 3 to 9 years in fatal DWI crash
Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner James NYPD to target recent surge in homicides