School security is the focus of a forum Monday night at Newsday’s auditorium that includes local experts on safety measures along with police leaders from Nassau and Suffolk counties and Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford).

Steve Israel, the longtime former Democratic congressman, is serving as moderator of the event. Panelists include Paul Guttenberg, of Commack, whose 14-year-old niece was among the 17 students and staff killed during the Feb, 14, 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and Kyleanne Hunter, vice president for Programs of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.

School safety has become a widespread topic of action and discussion, intensifying after the Parkland massacre. That was followed by a shooting May 18 at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, that left 10 dead and 13 injured.

Since then, throughout New York State, school districts have ramped up security, investing in more secure infrastructure, hardening entryways and installing cameras, strengthening partnerships with law enforcement and holding active-shooter trainings for teachers and staff.

Before Monday evening’s event, a group of King’s constituents gathered just off Pinelawn Road, outside Newsday's building, to protest what they described as King's lack of support for gun reform and failure to stand up to the gun lobby.

The demonstrators included Linda Beigel Shulman, of Dix Hills, who is the mother of Scott Beigel, a Long Island native and geography teacher killed in the Parkland shootings. Others in the group were from the March for Our Lives Northeast Regional chapter and students from local high schools.

Since the mass shootings last year, some schools on the Island have added armed guards to their security plans. That move has generated controversy. with some school boards and communities on Long Island endorsing it wholeheartedly and others vehemently opposing it. Massapequa, Hauppauge and Miller Place are among the districts that have approved plans to add armed security guards to their campuses.