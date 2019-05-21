Residents in school districts across Long Island go the polls Tuesday to vote on budgets totaling more than $13 billion and scores of board races, where hot-button issues in some systems include hiring of armed security guards and elimination of student bus rides.

Nearly all of the Island's 124 school districts have kept tax proposals within limits set by New York's cap law, recently made permanent by state legislators. Three systems — Eastport-South Manor, Wainscott and Wyandanch — are seeking to override their respective caps and raise taxes beyond the state-imposed limit, which requires a higher approval percentage for passage.

Proposed budgets Islandwide for the 2019-20 school year would mean an average 2.5 percent rise in spending, while tax collections would increase an average 2.48 percent. Both figures are slightly above the inflation rate, which is a key factor in determining districts’ annual cap restrictions.

Under the law, the state set a statewide baseline cap of 2 percent for 2019-20, the same restriction that was in place for the current year. Local districts have individual caps, and these frequently are higher than the baseline because of adjustments for exempted expenses, such as interest payments on voter-approved bond issues.

Districts projecting higher-than-average tax-levy hikes for next year while remaining within their caps include Bridgehampton, with a 10.83 percent increase; Quogue, 4.11 percent; Westhampton Beach, 3.64 percent; Bayport-Blue Point, 3.77 percent; and Bethpage, 3.43 percent.

Elwood schools Superintendent Kenneth Bossert said he and colleagues in other districts hope for a repeat of voting patterns over the past six years, when more than 95 percent of budgets in the region passed in May votes.

This year, Bossert noted, there are some "variables" — notably, a recent change in federal law that curbs deductions of local property taxes from federal income taxes.

The change, which essentially boosts the tax impact on homes with higher property values, has angered some local taxpayer groups.

"I don't think anybody is anticipating any surprises," said Bossert, who is president of the Suffolk County School Superintendents Association. "We've learned on Long Island, generally, that if you stay within your cap and present a responsible budget, you can anticipate support from your community."

If a budget fails, the district's school board must decide whether to reoffer the same spending plan or a reduced budget for a revote on June 18, or whether to go immediately to a sharply limited contingency budget. In addition, if a budget put up for a revote is rejected, the district must abide by its contingency budget.

Yet another variable is low voter participation in most school elections, which raises the possibility that special-interest groups can swing outcomes.

Two of this year’s most heated school elections are being held in Eastport-South Manor and Wyandanch, which are dealing not only with proposed cap overrides, but with controversial ballot propositions. Overrides require approval by voter supermajorities of at least 60 percent.

Eastport-South Manor’s proposed $96.5 million budget calls for a 2.75 percent increase in the tax levy, which is equal to the district’s cap limit. However, another proposition on the district’s ballot would authorize the hiring of six armed guards at an annual cost of $512,411, and push the district over its assigned cap.

The security guards issue has served as fodder for debate.

One board candidate, Michael “Mickey” Byrnes, a retired New York City police detective, has led the campaign to hire additional school guards.

Byrnes said Eastport-South Manor needs credible protection against potential threats and that would be best provided by well-trained security professionals, such as recently retired police. Byrnes said he would have preferred that the district pay for guards by cutting other costs, but added that he had no control over the decision to provide funding through a ballot proposition.

“Don’t get me wrong, armed guards are not the end-all and be-all,” Byrnes said in a phone interview. “I know that armed guards aren’t an absolute deterrent. They’re there to limit the casualties.”

Another candidate, Dennis Pastor, who works as an information technology director and in the past served in the Army, said he believes guns have no place in schools. He added that a cap override could further weaken Eastport-South Manor’s financial status, which already is under pressure.

“If you can’t afford to pay for it, you have to find a better way to do it,” Pastor said. “The money could be better used to support social workers and psychologists who support the school community.”

Wyandanch has put forward a singular budget plan — a $77.8 million proposal that would boost taxation more than 40 percent, far beyond the district’s 0.95 percent cap. A separate ballot proposition seeks to save as much as $1.6 million by clamping tight limits on transportation that could cost an estimated 1,000 students their bus rides.

Candidates for Wyandanch's board include two incumbents, board president James Crawford, who works as an assistant principal in another district, and vice president Yvonne Robinson, a longtime day-care provider. The incumbents face two challengers, Natasha Dumerville, who has worked as a shop steward for a steelworkers’ union, and Justine Williamson-Saunders, the mother of a young child and a Wyandanch high school graduate.

Wyandanch’s 232-member teacher union backs the challengers. The group’s president, Scott O’Brien-Curcie, noted that state auditors have reprimanded Wyandanch’s administration and board in recent months for allowing district expenditures to run in the red. One audit cited Crawford for overspending at an educational convention.

“Considering the financial crisis the district is in, for him to spend thousands of dollars on convention trips is disgraceful,” O’Brien-Curcie said. “It’s time for a change.”

Crawford defended his convention attendance as an opportunity to receive training essential in his role as a board trustee. He added that he and colleagues recently reached out to the district’s unions in an effort to save money and close the deficit gap. Reduced busing, he said, was preferable to other potential cuts.

“We’re trying to pull back on the busing without touching the academics,” Crawford said.

In Wainscott, response to the attempted cap override has been muted. The tiny Hamptons district enrolls 28 students in a one-room schoolhouse. The district's proposed $3.3 million budget would raise taxes 18.5 percent; the cap is 2.93 percent.

No protesters appeared in the district's board room for a May 8 budget hearing where attendance consisted of three board trustees, two school employees and a Newsday reporter.

"I don't think we're going to get the unanimous support we got the last two years," board president David Eagan said when asked about his expectations for Tuesday's vote. "But I'm confident we'll get the 60 percent."

Across the Island, district officials reported that school spending was driven by teacher pay raises, higher health-insurance premiums and program expansions focused largely on school security and students' mental health.

Academic upgrades also were on the agenda.

A Newsday survey found that Freeport, Wantagh, Bridgehampton, Harborfields and Patchogue-Medford all are among districts planning expansion of college-level Advanced Placement programs. The North Shore school district is adding programs in coding, journalism and robotics. Central Islip is restoring elementary summer school.

In the 8,900-student William Floyd system, administrators said a planned expansion of class schedules at the two local middle schools would provide about 2,400 students with increased access to both remedial instruction and enriched elective courses geared to their interest. Subjects would include research, robotics, forensics, debate and personal finance.

Kathleen Keane, the district's assistant superintendent for secondary instruction and administration, said prime goals are to make school more enjoyable for teenage students and to boost graduation rates.

"We really did want to get our middle schoolers engaged," Keane said.