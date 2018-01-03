A growing number of Long Island public school districts and private schools, universities and colleges are announcing they will be closed Thursday because of an oncoming winter storm, which is expected to bring heavy snowfall and gusting winds.

The Uniondale, Bay Shore, Rockville Centre and Center Moriches systems were among the first of the Island’s 124 public districts to announce closures on their websites.

Hofstra University announced it will be closed, as will St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue. Classes at Farmingdale State College will not be held and The Children’s Center there will be closed, but the college’s offices will remain open.

Generally, administrators in districts that are clustered in geographic zones discuss their plans in afternoon and evening conference calls before a forecasted storm.

Some school systems posted alerts Wednesday urging parents to monitor school websites. The East Moriches school district, for example, said it planned to finalize its decision by midevening.

Forecasters are predicting the brunt of the storm will hit Suffolk County, with snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches and as much as a foot on the East End. About 3 to 6 inches are expected in Nassau County.

On Wednesday, the terms “bomb cyclone” and “bombogenesis” were subjects of interest in Long Island science classrooms. The terms refer to the storm, which forecasters have said will feature rapidly falling air pressure that leads to thicker snowfall, heavier winds and plummeting temperatures.

In Nick Donohue’s earth science and meteorology classes at Massapequa High School’s Ames campus, ninth-graders observed weather forecasting maps that, over time, showed the storm and its internal pressure’s evolutions.

Students reacted with surprise to the visual effect of the isobars growing closer together on the map.

“This is just almost unprecedented storm development, it’s so rapid,” Donohue said in an interview. “To have it in 24 hours go from nothing to this monster Atlantic storm is impressive.”

Karina Blackstone, who teaches earth science to advanced seventh-graders at Howard T. Herber Middle School in Malverne, took the opportunity to talk about subjects in the district’s meteorology unit, usually not covered until March.

Earlier in the school year, she used hurricanes that had devastated Florida, Texas and Puerto Rico in August and September and the September earthquake in Mexico to demonstrate key concepts.

“I think it’s so important that when we are experiencing phenomena . . . to bring it into the classroom,” Blackstone said.

