Four school districts on Long Island — Eastport-South Manor, North Bellmore, Long Beach and Wyandanch — are among 26 systems statewide facing varying degrees of fiscal stress, the state comptroller’s office announced Thursday.

Eastport-South Manor is reported as having “moderate” fiscal stress — the second most serious category of financial pressure, according to Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli’s metrics.

North Bellmore, Long Beach and Wyandanch are classified in the less acute category of “susceptible to fiscal stress.”

No districts in Nassau or Suffolk counties are listed as being in “significant” stress, the most serious category under the rating system.

Patrick Brimstein, who took over the Eastport-South Manor system in May, said the district has drawn down on cash reserves in past years and now is taking steps to “live within our means.”

“We are working actively with the community and the board of education to develop a long-term fiscal plan that will put the district on a solid foundation,” the superintendent said.

This is the fifth year that DiNapoli has released his annual list. In Thursday’s announcement, he noted that the statewide roster is down from 59 districts at this time last year.

The Hempstead system, categorized last year as facing “significant” strain, is not on the new list. The Wyandanch district, also rated last year as facing “significant” fiscal stress, now is classified in the lesser “susceptible” stress category.

“While it is welcome news that so few school districts across the state have been classified as in fiscal stress, school officials should remain vigilant and carefully consider how their budgeting decisions will affect their long-term fiscal condition and local taxpayers,” the comptroller said in a news release.

